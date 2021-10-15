Is a Baby on the Way For 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Kenneth & Armando?

Watch : "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" Couple Discuss Adoption

Room for one more?

After making history in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, The Other Way stars Kenneth, 58, and Armando, 32, are looking to expand their blended family...but these fiancés can't agree just yet on how to welcome a child together. During this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, airing Oct. 17, the Mexico-based couple weigh their options.

"Adoption is something we've been talking on and off about," Armando explains in a confessional. "Kenny was hesitant because of his age, but I've been thinking a lot about it after visiting my family. I have a large extended family and I've always wanted more kids."

To Kenneth, Armando starts the conversation by dropping baby bombshell: "Previously I've mentioned I wanted to adopt a child closer to Hannah's age, but the more I think about it, I kind of like the idea of a baby."

Kenneth already has grown children—even a grandchild!—and struggles to wrap his mind around starting over again.