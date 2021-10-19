Channel Your Inner Megan Fox With Her Boohoo Clothing Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Pretty much every outfit Megan Fox wears makes headlines. From her effortlessly cool street style to her stand-out red carpet moments, the actress turns heads everywhere she goes. Now, you can channel Megan's style by rocking pieces from her boohoo collab, which dropped today. The boohoo x Megan Fox drop has everything your wardrobe needs. From suit looks for the office to crop tops for a night out, this launch has options for every event and dress code. There's even an endearing reference to Megan's man Machine Gun Kelly.
Keep on scrolling to see some of our favorites from the boohoo line before it sells out.
boohoo x Megan Fox Faux Leather Trench Coat
This is the statement coat you've been waiting for. You can never go wrong with a classic trench coat, but this red leather look just takes things to the next level.
boohoo x Megan Fox Double Layer Slinky Cut Out Bodysuit
This one-shoulder bodysuit is a unique piece that your wardrobe needs. This would work with a leather skirt, some jeans, or pretty much any bottom you already have in your closet. This bodysuit also comes in blue and lime green.
boohoo x Megan Fox Satin Oversized Blazer Shirt
A white button-down shirt is a closet staple, but this one brings a little something extra to your wardrobe with its silky soft texture. It's also available in other colors.
boohoo x Megan Fox Plisse Oversized Relaxed Fit Shirt
This red textured top is also available in other colors. We are loving this red for the holiday season though. This is soft enough to wear hanging around the house, professional enough to appear on a Zoom call, and in all honesty, you can style this in so many different ways that you can end up wearing it all the time.
boohoo x Megan Fox Black Puffy Jacket
Puffer season is approaching. You'll get a lot of wear with this black, metallic coat.
boohoo x Megan Fox Slashed Knee Wide Leg Jeans
You can never have too many pairs of jeans, right? These have distressed detailing at the knees, which are perfect to channel Megan's street style.
boohoo x Megan Fox Diamante Strap Corset
This crop top's crystal-embellished straps are very reminiscent of Megan's iHeartRadio Music Awards look.
boohoo x Megan Fox Oversized Padded Ohio Varsity Jacket
Megan isn't from Ohio, but Machine Gun Kelly is. Whether you have ties to Ohio or not, you can never go wrong with a classic black and white varsity jacket.
—Originally published Oct. 18, 2021 at 8 AM PT.