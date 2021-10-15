Prince William Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Princess Charlotte in First-Ever Instagram Q&A

Daddy's little girl!
On Friday, Oct. 15, Prince William took part in his first Instagram Q&A, during which he gave his and Kate Middleton's 6-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, a sweet shout-out.
When asked if unicorns are real, the Duke of Cambridge responded, "Well, I think if you'd talk to my daughter, she'd say they were real. Obviously it's a trade secret, so I can't possibly comment."
William, who also shares with Kate sons Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 3, answered other random personal questions. When asked if he speaks Spanish, the actor answered in Spanish, "Yes, a little bit."
William took part in the session to promote the first Earthshot Prize ceremony, which is set for Sunday, Oct. 17. The initiative from the Royal Foundation honors five winners for their efforts to help the environment.
"I think this prize needs to be highlighting those individuals, giving them a platform, giving them a profile to present their solution and show people that we can actually fix this stuff," William said during the Q&A. "And ultimately, I want my children's future to be better than what we currently have at the moment, as we all do."
The royal family has long championed environmental efforts. In August, William and Kate shared a new photo of Charlotte cradling a butterfly to promote a new campaign by the U.K. charity Butterfly Conservation, which encourages people to submit a log of daily butterfly sightings to help assess the health of their local environment.
"We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK," read Kate and William's Instagram post.
They continued, "@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. Hopefully you can beat last year's total, @savebutterflies."