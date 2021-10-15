See Channing Tatum Step Up His Dancing Skills In a Video He'll "Regret" Sharing

Watch : Channing Tatum Jokes With Zoe Kravitz's Dad Lenny on Instagram

Channing Tatum is sliding back to where it all started.



Hard to believe, but it's been over 15 years since the actor showed off his best dance moves alongside Jenna Dewan in the 2006 hit, Step Up. And even though we've seen him return to the craft in a few movies since—including that little-known film, Magic Mike—Channing took to Instagram Stories on Oct. 14 to show his fans exactly what they've been missing for some time now.



"So here we go," he wrote alongside a clip of him dancing. "Weekend one of exploring and getting back in the saddle. I haven't danced in years. And dance has moved on so much since then. I decided to document the exploration so I could see it as well, and some people just [think] you can dance, or you can't."



Here to dispel that notion, Channing continued, "I'm here to tell you that is not true, if you want to, you can move and hear the music. This is gonna be [a] slow journey but welcome."