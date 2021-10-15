See Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker & More Chicago Fire Stars Celebrate 200th Episode Milestone

Next week, Chicago Fire will celebrate a milestone few TV shows are ever able to reach: 200 episodes!
The NBC series' cast and crew marked the occasion with a party once filming wrapped, and E! News is bringing you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the celebration, where series creator Dick Wolf, showrunner Derek Haas and cast members like Taylor Kinney and Eamonn Walker all reflected on what this means to them.
As Walker, who plays fire chief Wallace Bolden, put it: "This is rarefied air. Almost nobody gets to do 200 episodes."
Addressing the party via video conference, Wolf revealed just how rare Chicago Fire's success is.
"There were 152 primetime broadcast cable pilots produced during the season we shot the Chicago Fire pilot," he began. "Guess how many are left? Us! Nothing else."
For Kinney, making it this far "speaks volumes to the leadership from the top down."
Kara Killmer shared a similar sentiment: "This is exactly the kind of thing that Dick Wolf does, so I'm not that surprised that we're here."
After all, Chicago Fire did go on to inspire an entire programming universe, complete with Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.
"No offense to Dick's other nine shows, but we have the best show on TV," Haas said during a speech at the celebration. "We have the best cast, the best crew, the best staff, hands down."
Reflecting on how long the cast has been together, Joe Minoso explained that just as Chicago Fire "leans on the idea of family and community," that's "100 percent what we are on the set."
Several of Minoso's co-stars also used the word "family" to describe each other, ultimately giving the speech that Chief Bolden delivers in the clip an extra layer of meaning.
"51 has been blessed," he tells his crew of firefighters. "Many of us have been together for over 10 years. I mean, it's unheard of in the fire service. The most important thing that I want you to remember as we move into this uncertain future, we will always be a family."
Hear more from the Chicago Fire stars in the exclusive clip above, and don't miss the special 200th episode next week.
Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
