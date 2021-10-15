See Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker & More Chicago Fire Stars Celebrate 200th Episode Milestone

Watch : "The Chicago Fire" Cast Celebrates Show's 200th Episode

Next week, Chicago Fire will celebrate a milestone few TV shows are ever able to reach: 200 episodes!

The NBC series' cast and crew marked the occasion with a party once filming wrapped, and E! News is bringing you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the celebration, where series creator Dick Wolf, showrunner Derek Haas and cast members like Taylor Kinney and Eamonn Walker all reflected on what this means to them.

As Walker, who plays fire chief Wallace Bolden, put it: "This is rarefied air. Almost nobody gets to do 200 episodes."

Addressing the party via video conference, Wolf revealed just how rare Chicago Fire's success is.

"There were 152 primetime broadcast cable pilots produced during the season we shot the Chicago Fire pilot," he began. "Guess how many are left? Us! Nothing else."

For Kinney, making it this far "speaks volumes to the leadership from the top down."