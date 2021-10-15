The Surprising Way Adele's Inner Circle Reacted to Her New Music

Watch : Adele Previews New Single "Easy on Me" During Instagram Live

When it comes to her music, Adele can always expect an honest review from her nearest and dearest.

The 33-year-old singer revealed what her pals really thought of her new track "Easy on Me" during an Oct. 15 interview on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast With Greg James.

"Well, they loved it," she said. "I was saying the other day that I sent a snippet of me singing it as I was writing it to three of my closest friends here and one didn't like it, the other one was like, 'Well yeah maybe, keep trying though,' and the other one was, 'I'm busy working.' So that was the perfect response for me."

Describing herself as a "knee-jerk person," Adele also noted her friends appreciated her patience with the recently released single. "I think it was clear to them, you know, in the lyrics of 'Easy on Me' that I bided my time, and I wasn't reacting, you know, to a reaction or anything like that," she continued. "It was just a feeling that I sort of stirred on for a while."