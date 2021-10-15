Candace Cameron Bure Pokes Fun at Daughter Natasha's Outfit Before They Attend Her Film Premiere

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha's Twinning Moment

Candace Cameron Bure has questions about some of daughter Natasha's sartorial choices.

The 45-year-old Fuller House alum posted footage to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Oct. 14 of herself and Natasha about to leave the house on a daytime outing. In the video, Candace appeared to be stunned by the outfit her 23-year-old daughter had chosen, which included a large black coat, a gray top, white shorts, red socks and Crocs.

"Don't film me!" Natasha exclaimed as she pulled her hood over her face. "I don't have moisturizer on my legs!"

However, Candace appeared intent on letting her followers get a glimpse of what she perceived to be an unusual wardrobe selection. "Why do you dress like this?" the star asked lightheartedly. "When you're going out with me, why do you dress like this?"

The Hallmark film star wasn't done analyzing the look and added, "Let's see this entire outfit, please." But Natasha just didn't feel camera-ready and asked, "Can I put moisturizer on first?" This led them to both crack up.