Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Is Casual Chic for New York City Outing With Derek Blasberg

Watch : Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Cradles Baby Bump During NYC Outing

Whoever said you can't wear white after Labor Day clearly got it wrong.

Jennifer Lawrence stepped out to grab a bite to eat at the Mark Hotel in New York City with friend Derek Blasberg on Thursday, Oct. 14. For the casual outing, the pregnant actress wore a white linen skirt, which she paired with a white and blue button-up top that was left unbuttoned at the top of her belly. She finished off the look with a pair of yellow flats and a tan tote bag.

While Jennifer and Cooke Maroney prepare to welcome their own bundle of joy, Derek and his partner, Nick Brown, welcomed a pair of twins in May. The head of fashion and beauty partnerships for YouTube announced the babies' arrival in a heartwarming Instagram post, saying in part, "Whoever said 'it takes a village to raise a child' wasn't a same-sex parent having kids via an out-of-state surrogacy at the tail end of a global pandemic. It took so many villages (and counties, and states, etc) to start our family and we're profoundly grateful to all of them. This bliss is real."

Jennifer has yet to publicly comment on her pregnancy, but her rep confirmed the actress is a mom-to-be on Wednesday, Sept. 8.