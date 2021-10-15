12 Latinx Small Businesses to Shop Now & Forever

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Hispanic Heritage Month is coming to a close, but every day is an opportunity to celebrate and uplift Latinx-owned businesses!

Over the past month, we've shared our favorite Latinx-owned fashion and beauty brands, page-turning books written by Latinx authors, and today, we're highlighting 12 Latinx small businesses on Etsy that you should be supporting year-round.

From coffee mugs and empowering tees to Selena tribute artwork and beautiful jewelry, we rounded up some pretty cool products that you can gift yourself or loved ones in celebration of making it to the weekend.

Scroll below for our picks!