12 Latinx Small Businesses to Shop Now & Forever

Hispanic Heritage Month is coming to a close, but every day is an opportunity to celebrate and uplift Latinx-owned businesses!
Over the past month, we've shared our favorite Latinx-owned fashion and beauty brands, page-turning books written by Latinx authors, and today, we're highlighting 12 Latinx small businesses on Etsy that you should be supporting year-round.
From coffee mugs and empowering tees to Selena tribute artwork and beautiful jewelry, we rounded up some pretty cool products that you can gift yourself or loved ones in celebration of making it to the weekend.
Scroll below for our picks!
You Are Everything Tote Bag by JenZeanoDesigns
This 100% cotton canvas tote bag is equally chic and inspiring! Perfect for holding your must-haves on the go or for grocery trips.
Custom Portrait Illustration by AstraLunaArts
Remember your wedding or an important milestone with a beautifully-made custom illustration.
Mujeres Rising Shirt by MujeresRising
Rep this empowering tee on a daily basis or give it as a gift!
Handcrafted Polymer Clay Dangle Earrings by KatlyArtesanias
We are obsessed with these lavender earrings! They'll take your outfit from drab to fab in an instant.
Mija You Got This Mug by GrowingUpHispanic
Serve up a pipping hot cup of coffee or tea in this adorable and uplifting mug.
Soy Bruja Chingona Mini Peppermint & Eucalyptus Witch Candle by
Recharge your Chingona energy and get rid of bad vibes when you light this candle. It will fill your room with the relaxing and uplifting smell of eucalyptus and peppermint.
Support Your Local Chulas Sweatshirt by MundoLatinx
Available in sizes XS-5XL, this sweatshirt will have you feeling cozy and looking pretty darn cute!
Runa Arch Earring by helloeana
Dress up your earscape with these unique-shaped earrings. Plus, they come in a bunch of fun colors!
Homemade Scented Candle by SolandFloraCandles
Choose from seven dreamy aromatic blends to fill your home! Not to mention, this candle would make a great gift.
Selena Tribute Hispanic Heritage Month Print by Salem365
We absolutely love this Selena tribute print! It will add the perfect pop of color to any space.
Enchanted: Self-Love Conjure Soap by boticadiosa
Exfoliate and nourish your skin while ushering in self-love and love for others thanks to this intention-filled handmade soap. It features violet essential oils, juniper berries and more skin-loving ingredients for the ultimate self-care session.
Beautiful Masterpiece - Art Print by ArtbyAnnaAlvarado
This lovely print will make a welcome addition to any gallery wall!
