12 Latinx Small Businesses to Shop Now & Forever

From empowering mugs and tees to artwork and jewelry, we rounded up must-have products from Latinx-owned businesses that deserve our support year-round!

By Emily Spain Oct 15, 2021 12:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Latinx Small Businesses

Hispanic Heritage Month is coming to a close, but every day is an opportunity to celebrate and uplift Latinx-owned businesses!

Over the past month, we've shared our favorite Latinx-owned fashion and beauty brands, page-turning books written by Latinx authors, and today, we're highlighting 12 Latinx small businesses on Etsy that you should be supporting year-round. 

From coffee mugs and empowering tees to Selena tribute artwork and beautiful jewelry, we rounded up some pretty cool products that you can gift yourself or loved ones in celebration of making it to the weekend.

Scroll below for our picks!

read
12 Must-Read Books From Hispanic and Latinx Authors

You Are Everything Tote Bag by JenZeanoDesigns

This 100% cotton canvas tote bag is equally chic and inspiring! Perfect for holding your must-haves on the go or for grocery trips.

$24
Etsy

Custom Portrait Illustration by AstraLunaArts

Remember your wedding or an important milestone with a beautifully-made custom illustration.

$100
Etsy

Mujeres Rising Shirt by MujeresRising

Rep this empowering tee on a daily basis or give it as a gift! 

$22
Etsy

Handcrafted Polymer Clay Dangle Earrings by KatlyArtesanias

We are obsessed with these lavender earrings! They'll take your outfit from drab to fab in an instant.

$21
Etsy

Mija You Got This Mug by GrowingUpHispanic

Serve up a pipping hot cup of coffee or tea in this adorable and uplifting mug.

$16
Etsy

Soy Bruja Chingona Mini Peppermint & Eucalyptus Witch Candle by

Recharge your Chingona energy and get rid of bad vibes when you light this candle. It will fill your room with the relaxing and uplifting smell of eucalyptus and peppermint.

$13
Etsy

Support Your Local Chulas Sweatshirt by MundoLatinx

Available in sizes XS-5XL, this sweatshirt will have you feeling cozy and looking pretty darn cute!

$35
Etsy

Runa Arch Earring by helloeana

Dress up your earscape with these unique-shaped earrings. Plus, they come in a bunch of fun colors!

$20
Etsy

Homemade Scented Candle by SolandFloraCandles

Choose from seven dreamy aromatic blends to fill your home! Not to mention, this candle would make a great gift.

$38
Etsy

Selena Tribute Hispanic Heritage Month Print by Salem365

We absolutely love this Selena tribute print! It will add the perfect pop of color to any space.

$16
Etsy

Enchanted: Self-Love Conjure Soap by boticadiosa

Exfoliate and nourish your skin while ushering in self-love and love for others thanks to this intention-filled handmade soap. It features violet essential oils, juniper berries and more skin-loving ingredients for the ultimate self-care session.

$8
Etsy

Beautiful Masterpiece - Art Print by ArtbyAnnaAlvarado

This lovely print will make a welcome addition to any gallery wall!

$26
Etsy

Ready to shop more Latinx-owned businesses? Check out these Latinx fashion brands that will help you take your style game to the next level.

