See Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West's Perfect Transformation as Diana and Charles on The Crown

If you thought Emma Corrin and Joshua O'Connor looked like Princess Diana and Prince Charles, just wait till you see these photos of Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West.
Onlookers photographed the Australian actress filming The Crown alongside The Wire star in Spain this week. Debicki and West posed on a yacht as they reenacted the royal family's 1991 vacation to St. Tropez.
Like the late Princess Diana, Debicki sported a short hairstyle and floral dress for the seaside outing. As for West, the actor looked every bit like Prince Charles in a prim and proper suit and tie.
The actors were joined on the Spanish set by Timothee Sambor, 11, and Teddy Hawley, 7, who will make their season five debut as Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively.
It seems The Crown stars are filming the moments leading up to Prince Charles and Diana's separation, as the trip to St. Tropez took place a year before the couple formally announced their split in December 1992.
Season five will also feature Princess Diana's relationship with Dodi Fayed, with Netflix announcing that Khalid Abdalla will play the millionaire.
Abdalla has since been spotted visiting a yacht in Spain, leading some to believe that Princess Diana and Fayed's final trip to France will be portrayed. The couple vacationed on Fayed's yacht the week that they died in the 1997 car crash.
Sadly, fans will have to wait quite some time before they're able to see Debicki, West and others portray members of the royal family. In late September, Imelda Staunton appeared in a video from The Crown set to announce: "On behalf of the cast and crew, we look forward to bringing you the next season of The Crown in November 2022."
But it's not all bad news. Show creator and writer Peter Morgan originally said that he and the writers planned to end the show with season five. However, Morgan later explained, "As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons."
It's no wonder the streamer is moving forward with a sixth season. At the 2021 Emmys, the program took home numerous awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.
Will they do it again with season five? Well, we'll just have to wait and see.