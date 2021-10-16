Madison LeCroy Shares Her Amazon Picks for Engagement & Bachelorette Parties

We interviewed Madison LeCroy because we think you'll like her picks. Madison is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy revealed that she's engaged to her boyfriend Brett via Amazon Live. Prior to that, the cosmetologist chatted with E! News about her relationship, the upcoming season, and some of her must-have beauty items. Now that Madison is in wedding mode, she has lot of events to plan, which includes picking outfits, accessories, and other special details.
Keep on scrolling to see the bride-to-be's Amazon picks for bridal showers, engagement parties, and bachelorette weekends.
Woosea Women's Elegant Pleated Short Sleeves Cocktail Party Swing Dress
"This little dress is from Amazon. It feels and looks so high quality and I don't feel like I'm exposing too much, which is why I picked this little, white dress. If you're a bride or if you just like white, this is a cute dress. For reference, I'm wearing a size small in this. I still feel like the room on this is pretty forgiving. It's not very tight or anything."
Mackin J 651-1 Women's Clear Sandals Slip On Heels Slingback Pumps
"These shoes would look good with the white dress. I think that would look awesome, bridal. The heel on this is pretty thick, so if you're going to a wedding, these won't get stuck into the grass. These are definitely a good and reasonable price."
Premium Velvet Hangers Rosegold Nonslip,Heavy Duty (50 Count)
"These hangers are super cute because they're a rose gold kind of vibe here." These are also available in black, blue, ivory, white, and grey.
Ecowish Womens Dresses Elegant Ruffles Cap Sleeves Summer A-Line Midi Dress
"This is something blue. I love this because I feel like you can wear this around the grandparents and still be cute and southern. I love it. It's a little light linen material. Blue is always a good color on blondes."
This dress is available in a few other prints and colors. It has 3,100+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Yimeili Women's Sexy Satin Deep V Neck Backless Split Maxi Cocktail Dress
"This dress, this is sexy. I might have to save this for a date night. I feel like you could wear this to an engagement party or a celebration. I like this because it has a low back. The material is super luxurious. You can't see through it, which is pretty important. It has a good slit for those of you with the good legs."
ThunderFit Womens Triangle Diamond Stackable Rings- Thin Silicone Wedding Rings Set of 4
"These are super thin, which I love. Anything dainty is great for a workout band if you don't want to wear your actual ring to the gym. I like these because you can lift heavy weights. Apparently, with a diamond you're not supposed to lift anything super heavy. If I'm on a squat rack or something, I would wear one of these. I like the colors too. You can stack them and wear more than one too."
This set has 3,100+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner with Digital Timer for Eyeglasses, Rings, Coins
Madison shared that her jeweler recommended this jewelry cleaner to keep her ring sparkling. We also included this in our list of cheap essentials that can make your outfits look expensive. Clean, shiny jewelry is always a must.
It has 17,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
iSonic Ultrasonic Jewelry/Eye Wear Cleaning Solution Concentrate (Pack of 2)
"I have yet to really deep clean this yet. My jeweler recommended using this product with the automated cleaning station. Just pour the liquid in. This is something really good to have."
Innoru We are Engaged Photo Banner
"This banner is cool because you can put your own pictures in here. It has a string so you can hang it."
Mrs Purse Acrylic Clutch
"Did y'all see this bag? How cute!? I like it because I feel like it's simple and chic for a bachelorette party. I love this and you can take the chain off so it's not crossbody."
JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag for Women
"Here's another bag that I love. You've seen me wear it in other colors, but I'm gonna go back to the blue because I'm into that vibe right now. It's a '90s vibe. I think it goes great with white too, even just a white t-shirt and jeans. It's really good quality. It's thick and durable. I mean, I love this. It holds everything that you could need in one, little bag." This bag is also available in beige, black, green, purple, pink, and yellow.
Jeasona Beach Coverups for Women
"This robe is really nice because I feel like you could wear this with a white bathing suit or even over a white t-shirt. I love the material of this. The lace just makes me feel very bridal." This robe is also available in black.
Jetjoy Exercise Outfits for Women 2 Pieces
"Look at this adorable, little workout outfit. It comes with a scrunchie if you're into that. I would even wear the scrunchie as a bracelet. This top does come with a light padding, but it is thick enough where you can take that out and not worry. This is for all shapes and sizes. You won't have to worry about pouring out of it. I like these leggings too. They have a ribbed look to them too. I highly recommend this color. It looks really really good on, especially with a tan. I love this."
There a few gorgeous colors to choose from. This set has 2,300+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
xo, Fetti Bachelorette Party XL Bride Straw
"This thing is cute. Make sure you get this straw that says 'bride' so she can just carry this around everywhere for a bachelorette."
Mafulus Women's 2 Piece Outfits Sweater Set Off Shoulder Knit Top + Drawstring Waist Short
"I wore this in Hawaii. You can wear it as a sleep set if you want. It's comfy. It's super soft and comes with little shorts that have a drawstring. They're really flattering. I have these in nude. You can wear it off the shoulder if you want. It's great quality, I'm serious. Make sure you check this out."
This set comes in 18 different colors.
Conair Instant Heat Travel 1.5-Inch Hot Rollers, White, 5 Count
"I'm bringing back the hot rollers. This is a five-piece jumbo set of hot rollers. That's all you need. I do prefer metal clips with this because then you won't get a crease. Do this before you curl your hair with a curling iron just to give your hair some body. I would do this to prep my hair before I curled my hair to get that bounce, almost as if to do a blowout. I twist the strands when I take the rollers out. You have to brush it out. You can do bridal hair in less than five minutes."
This set has 2,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush
"I like to brush my curls out with a wet brush because the bristles are very soft and forgiving."
This classic brush is available in so many different colors and it has 40,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
xo, Fetti Bachelorette Party Decorations Rose Gold Glitter Kit- Bride to Be Sash, Tiara, Veil + Bride Tribe Tattoos
"This veil came in this cute, little boxed kit. It came with a sash and a tiara that takes me back to when I won a pageant in eighth grade." This set has bride-to-be sash, tiara, veil, and Bride Tribe tattoos.
If you're looking for more Bravolebrity-approved Amazon fashions, check out these picks from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.