Winter House Sneak Peek: See Which Two New Couples Are Already Hooking Up in the Hot Tub

The cast of Bravo's Winter House is wasting no time getting to know each other.
In this exclusive sneak peek at the premiere episode airing tomorrow, Oct. 20, the newly acquainted group—a mix of Summer House and Southern Charm cast members, along with some of their pals—is attempting to ignore the fact that they're in chilly Vermont by throwing a booze-filled beach party.
Despite lots of dancing, it doesn't take long for everyone to actually get cold in their bathing suits, so they head to the giant hot tub.
Ciara Miller, however, is looking for a different way to warm up.
"You know that feeling when you start getting drunk and you kind of want to make out with someone?" she asks Paige DeSorbo, who's clearly on the same page, responding, "I'm in those feels!"
The two Summer House stars hop in the hot tub with everyone else, but they're not exactly sitting alone.
Instead, Paige cozies up to newcomer Andrea Denver while Ciara joins Southern Charm's Austen Kroll (who may or may not have called her his "girl" after giving her a jello shot syringe).
More shots are taken, and soon, everyone has cleared out of the hot tub—besides the aforementioned four.
Paige jokes that Ciara and Austen should go to their own corner while she and Andrea stay in theirs, and naturally, the making out begins.
Unfortunately, the larger group left their bottle of vodka nearby, so minutes later, in walks Kyle Cooke.
At least he delivers the perfect reaction, though: "What the f--king s--t is this?!"
Watch it all go down in the above preview!
Winter House premieres Wednesday, October 20 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Catch up with past episodes of both Summer House and Southern Charm on Peacock.
