Clueless' Stacey Dash Recalls "Taking 18 to 20 Pills a Day" Amid Her Addiction Battle

Stacey Dash is speaking about her battle with addiction and her road to recovery.

The 54-year-old actress shared her journey during the Oct. 14 episode of The Dr. Oz Show.

During the interview, Dash spoke about her past. She said her parents were addicted to drugs, and Dr. Mehmet Oz told viewers Dash first tried drugs when she was 8 years old. Dash also said that, when she was 16, her mother gave her her first line of cocaine.

In addition, Dash said she was molested when she was 4 years old. "I didn't really remember until I was 17 when I tried to kill myself," Dash, who later noted a friend rushed her to the emergency room and saved her life, said. "It was at that time that I remembered that that happened to me, and I had already been very angry. I was a very angry, angry teenager. I became angry at I'd say around the age of 10 or 11, which is when my mother finally left my father. Even though my home was unstable and my father was a heroin addict, I knew he loved me. He just couldn't beat it. He couldn't overcome the addiction."