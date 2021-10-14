Here's Why Cher Is Suing Sonny Bono's Widow for $1 Million

Watch : Julianne Hough Recalls Advice From Cher

Cher is suing ex-husband Sonny Bono's widow Mary Bono.

According to a lawsuit filed by the singer's lawyers and obtained by E! News, Cher alleges the former U.S. House of Representatives member tried to undo the divorce agreement that granted the singer 50 percent ownership of royalties and other assets amassed during her marriage to her late ex-husband.

The court documents state the lawsuit "has become necessary because now, more than forty years after [Cher] received her 50% ownership of her and Sonny's community property, Sonny's fourth wife and widow, defendant Mary Bono, claims that a wholly inapplicable statutory termination provision of the Copyright Act of 1976... has undone [Cher's] ownership of her royalties from the songs and recordings that she and Sonny made famous during their marriage, and deprived [Cher] of other long-established rights under the 1978 agreement."

The filing additionally says that, in the 1978 divorce proceedings, Sonny and Cher agreed to "the equal division" of all assets acquired before their separation in 1974.