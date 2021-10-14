Here's What Rachael Kirkconnell Really Thought About Matt James' DWTS Elimination

Watch : Matt James REACTS to Early "DWTS" Elimination

Rachael Kirkconnell is taking a seat at the judges table. And her official critique about boyfriend Matt James' exit from Dancing With the Stars is that he "deserved better."

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the Bachelor alum and partner Lindsay Arnold became the fourth couple to be eliminated on season 30 of the ABC show. A day later, Kirkconnell, who supported her boyfriend amid his short journey on the series and attended the pair's rehearsals and tapings, posted her thoughts on her Instagram Story.

"Guys, what the heck?" she said in a selfie video. "I am sitting at home right now. I was just in L.A. a few hours ago. I took a red eye last night at almost 1 in the morning, got here this morning and I'm bummed. I'm sitting here, like, just bummed out because I didn't even realize last night was going to be my last night in L.A. for a while. "I thought I was going to be back in a week. Now there's just, like, no reason to be."