We Are Obsessed With This $40 Faux Fur Lounge Pillow

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
I have a problem. Every time I see something soft and fluffy, I just have to get my hands on it. I say this because very few people actually go out of their way to find and purchase a lounge pillow for their floor. In all honesty, I didn't even know what a lounge pillow was. However, that all changed one afternoon when I went on a Target run and found this Textured Faux Fur Lounge Pillow displayed at the end of the aisle. One touch and I was immediately sold.
Target has a ton of really great home stuff for really affordable prices. This lounge pillow is part of Threshold's Faux Fur Collection that has all kinds of snuggly items you need for the colder months like decorative throw pillows, comforters and throw blankets.
The Textured Faux Fur Lounge Pillow is surprisingly big. It's almost the length of a twin bed, just a little bit shorter. It's padded, but not as thick as a typical padded floor mat. It also has ties at the end to make it easy to store or move. The faux fur is gorgeous, especially if you get the snow leopard option. It feels very luxe, and looks a lot more expensive than it actually is.
There are so many uses for it too. You can keep it rolled up and use it as a backrest pillow when you're reading in bed or on the floor. One Target reviewer said they placed it on top of their bed for some extra bit coziness. I personally like to use it on the floor while I'm on the computer or watching TV. You may even find yourself falling asleep on this thing. It's that cozy.
If you're curious to learn more or you want to snag one for yourself, check it out below.
Textured Faux Fur Lounge Pillow in Gray
This lounge pillow is perfect for reading, working on the floor, watching movies or taking a nap. It comes in two options, and the gray is a nice neutral color that goes with everything.
Textured Faux Fur Lounge Pillow in Snow Leopard
The faux fur lounge pillow in snow leopard has to be my personal favorite. It's so pretty and feels very soft and luxurious. Your guests will be surprised to find out that it's only $40.
Apparently I'm not the only one who's completely obsessed with this. Target shoppers love this as well. Check out some reviews below.
"Wow oh wow this thing is so comfortable and everyone in my home fights for it. With it being grey it does match everything in our home and gives any space a little extra comfort. The cover is removable so cleaning it is very easy."
"I loved the size and feel of this lounger! It has been perfect for movie nights, sleepovers, and nap time. You could even use it as a bolster! The color is neutral and it feels very soft and plush...I loved that it has a washable cover and hope it stands up well to being washed. This lounger is a great way to add some extra padding to a harder surface, like the floor, and a fun spot for kids (or adults) to read, play, and rest."
"I wasn't sure what to think of this when I first saw it, I'd never heard of a lounge pillow before. It is a pretty good size and is very comfortable. It offers decent support and comfort for laying down on the floor. I like that it includes ties so that you can roll it up and store it away. It actually fits perfect in our storage ottoman. The real place this shines though is for my son. He absolutely loves it. He's been reading more because he just loves to spend time on it. He has watched some movies on it in the living room and has even just sat on it while working on crafts. A great holiday gift I'd think. Could not recommend this more!"
"Love this and such a great idea! It perfectly fits on my couch for extra coziness and comfort, especially during these fall/winter months ahead. The faux fur is delicately soft to the touch too!"
"This is such a nice mat/pillow! It is a really pretty gray color. One side has a pattern, the other side is smoother. It is well made and constructed of quality materials. There are cute little tassels on each corner which are fun. The ties that hold it when rolled are secure and won't pull out. Best of all, it is super soft and comfy. We love it."
