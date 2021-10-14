People's Choice Awards

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Romance Proves to Be an Adventure of a Lifetime

More than four years after sparking romance rumors, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson proved they're still going strong during a rare public date night in London.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 14, 2021 7:46 PMTags
Chris Martin is stepping out with his "Universe."

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, the Coldplay frontman was photographed with girlfriend Dakota Johnson as they continued their stay in London. The couple was spotted holding hands as they left a hotel to catch a ride to their next destination.

Dakota wore a sparkling Gucci dress styled by Kate Young that would later be displayed at the 2021 BFI London Film Festival. As for Chris, he opted for a classic white button-down with a black tie and matching baseball cap.

The pair's date night comes just days after Chris delivered a special shoutout to his girlfriend during a concert. Before playing Coldplay's new song with BTS called "My Universe," Chris delivered a heartfelt message. "This is about my universe," he told the crowd. "And she's here."

It's one of the many special moments this couple has experienced during their romance that first began in 2017.

While Chris and Dakota have yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple or make their relationship Instagram official, it's clear these two are going strong.

Keep scrolling to look back on their love story that includes a few special vacations, supportive gestures and even a rare proclamation of love.

November 2017

Let the romance rumors begin! After Dakota Johnson was spotted at a Coldplay concert, fans started to speculate that the actress could be dating Chris Martin. While the pair didn't confirm anything for months, a few additional sightings suggested these two were more than just friends. 

January 2018

It's all in the body language. While attending the launch of Stella McCartney's Women's Autumn 2018 and Men's Autumn/Winter 2018 Collections at SIR Studios, the pair was spotted holding hands giving fans further confirmation they were dating. 

September 2018

First comes love, then comes ma–tching tattoos? The Fifty Shades actress and the Coldplay singer appeared to show off matching infinity tattoos

September 2018

In an interview with Tatler, Dakota confirmed she was dating Chris with a simple message. "I'm not going to talk about it," she told the publication. "But I am very happy."

November 2019

After Chris supported Dakota at her star-studded 30th birthday party in October, the actress returned the favor when it was time for her boyfriend to perform on Saturday Night Live. The pair celebrated the special show by attending the official after-party together. 

February 2020

The 50 Shades of Grey alum donned her director's hat for Coldplay's "Cry, Cry, Cry" music video. The video's story is all about a couple working through life's obstacles side-by-side and holding each other when they cry. Swoon! 

March 2021

A source confirmed to E! News that the High Note actress and Coldplay frontman nestled into a modern Cape Cod-styled home in Malibu, Calif. for a price tag of $12.5 million.

July 2021

During summer break, the couple jetted off to Palma De Mallorca, Spain, where they enjoyed a boat ride and some sightseeing in the city.

October 2021

Before beginning to play Coldplay's latest single, "My Universe," which is a collaboration with the group BTS, Chris pointed to Dakota in the balcony and delivered a special message. "This is about my universe, and she's here," he told the crowd

