Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Romance Proves to Be an Adventure of a Lifetime

Watch : Dakota Johnson Is "Very Happy" Dating Chris Martin

Chris Martin is stepping out with his "Universe."

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, the Coldplay frontman was photographed with girlfriend Dakota Johnson as they continued their stay in London. The couple was spotted holding hands as they left a hotel to catch a ride to their next destination.

Dakota wore a sparkling Gucci dress styled by Kate Young that would later be displayed at the 2021 BFI London Film Festival. As for Chris, he opted for a classic white button-down with a black tie and matching baseball cap.

The pair's date night comes just days after Chris delivered a special shoutout to his girlfriend during a concert. Before playing Coldplay's new song with BTS called "My Universe," Chris delivered a heartfelt message. "This is about my universe," he told the crowd. "And she's here."

It's one of the many special moments this couple has experienced during their romance that first began in 2017.