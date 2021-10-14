Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Address Rumors About "Salty" DWTS Exit

Watch : What Tyra Banks Is Bringing to "Dancing With the Stars"

Despite speculation that Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess waltzed out of the ballroom on a bad note, the couple say they had to quickstep for a completely different reason.



The two, who were the latest pair to exit season 30 of Dancing With the Stars in a double elimination on Tuesday, October 12, (along with The Bachelor's Matt James), took to social media the following day to set the record straight about their exit, since they were notably absent from post-show interviews.

"I just wanted to clear something up real quick because I think this is said in a couple of press releases," Sharna said in her Oct. 13 Instagram Story. "We didn't leave before press started, we did wait a good 30 minutes on the Zoom link greenroom waiting for everyone to do press. But nothing came through to us, apparently there was a big mix-up with the Zoom links last night. And then we had to go to the people that were getting us out of our wigs and [makeup].… There were people waiting for us to do that."