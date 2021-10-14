People's Choice Awards

Luann de Lesseps Had the "Most Conflict" With This Surprising Housewife on Ultimate Girls Trip

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 14, 2021 7:53 PM
The Real Housewives Of New York City Real Housewives Bravo Luann de Lesseps Daily Pop Peacock The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Watch: Luann De Lesseps Reveals Most Problematic "Ultimate Girls Trip" Member

Not every gal can live up to the "Girl Code." 

The Big Apple Turks & Caicos might not be big enough for both The Real Housewives of New York City O.G.s Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer since filming Peacock's Real Housewives spin-off, Ultimate Girls Trip. The Countess herself exclusively dished during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Oct. 14. about going head-to-head with the Singer Stinger on the upcoming special.

"I had the most conflict with Ramona," Luann explained. "I was expecting it to come from somewhere else, but it was home base." 

As for her other co-stars—including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle RichardsThe Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey and The Real Housewives of New Jersey sister-in-laws Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice—Luann found them to be all not, like, uncool

"Funnily enough, I got along with everyone," Luann explained. "It was so much fun. It's so different from Housewives shows in general because you kind of get a peek behind-the-scenes as to what life is really like being on these shows."

According to Luann, the cast "swapped stories" between the different franchises and compared their Bravo experiences.

"It was great because we got to talk about things we don't talk about on the show," the "What Do I Want For Christmas?cabaret star revealed. "We peeled back the fourth wall." 

In fact, Luann found a friend in the cast member she was most nervous to meet: Kenya!

"I heard so much about her and drama queen and all that from Atlanta, but we actually hit it off which was a pleasant surprise for me," Luann admitted. 

And, Kenya had her back when it came to butting heads with Ramona.

"Oh no, Kenya was all about it," Luann dished. "[Ramona] did not get away with it this time. It was great because I saw a different perspective because I'm so used to Ramona. And then I saw the women's reactions to her and it was like, oh maybe she shouldn't be getting away with all of this 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry.'" 

Watch the full interview above to find out why Luann calls Cynthia her "bestie," plus hear an update on Luann's love life!

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premieres Thursday, Nov. 18 on Peacock

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.
