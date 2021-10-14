Luann de Lesseps Had the "Most Conflict" With This Surprising Housewife on Ultimate Girls Trip

Watch : Luann De Lesseps Reveals Most Problematic "Ultimate Girls Trip" Member

Not every gal can live up to the "Girl Code."

The Big Apple Turks & Caicos might not be big enough for both The Real Housewives of New York City O.G.s Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer since filming Peacock's Real Housewives spin-off, Ultimate Girls Trip . The Countess herself exclusively dished during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Oct. 14. about going head-to-head with the Singer Stinger on the upcoming special.

"I had the most conflict with Ramona," Luann explained. "I was expecting it to come from somewhere else, but it was home base."

As for her other co-stars—including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey and The Real Housewives of New Jersey sister-in-laws Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice—Luann found them to be all not, like, uncool.

"Funnily enough, I got along with everyone," Luann explained. "It was so much fun. It's so different from Housewives shows in general because you kind of get a peek behind-the-scenes as to what life is really like being on these shows."