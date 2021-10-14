People's Choice Awards

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner's 17-Month-Old Son Hospitalized With RSV

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam stars Jamie Otis and Dough Hehner detailed their experience rushing to the E.R. with their son after his temperature reached 104.7 degrees.

Watch: "Married at First Sight" Couple Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner Get Real

Never underestimate a mother's intuition.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, Jamie Otis took to Instagram and revealed that her 17-month-old son Hendrix was hospitalized after she took him to the E.R. with a temperature of 104.7 degrees.

"The doc said, ‘I've never admitted a patient for a fever.' If I'm judged as ‘that mom' who took my kid to the ER over a fever then so be it," the Married at First Sight star wrote on social media. "He's had it for a few days & it's only been increasing. He's also been super lethargic."

While his rising temperature was enough to startle Jamie and her husband Doug Hehner, the reality stars were more shook by the changes in Hendrix's demeanor.

"It was his behavior that scared us more than the temp though. It was so strange," Jamie recalled. "The ER doc said that the night where his eyes were staring off & his behavior scared the bejesus out of us, it was likely the aftermath of a seizure. He thinks it was a febrile seizure. He said kiddos have them often but they usually go undetected."

After spending time at Jersey Shore Medical University Hospital near their home in New Jersey, Jamie and Doug learned what was going on with their son.

Instagram

"While we were there, he checked his lungs bc he's been coughing nonstop & he has so much mucus," Jamie wrote. "Turns out he has RSV, an ear infection, and the rhino virus."

Soon after sharing her son's story, Jamie received support from her extended Married at First Sight family.

Fellow mom Danielle Dodd wrote, "Poor beebee. It's so hard to see them feeling like that. Glad you figured it out!" Amani Aliyya added, "I'm glad you went with your gut and took him to the hospital! Praying for a smooth recovery."

Fans first met Jamie and Doug during season one of Married at First Sight back in 2014. 

Since participating in the experiment, the couple has continued to document their family life, which can be seen on Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) airing Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.

