Kate Walsh Reveals Why Grey's Anatomy Fans Will Be "Surprised" By Her Return

Watch : Kate Walsh Returns to "Grey's Anatomy" & Addresses BTS Rumors

Returning to home to her favorite hospital!

Grey's Anatomy fan favorite Kate Walsh is back as Dr. Addison Montgomery for season 18, and her highly-anticipated return is a true homecoming of sorts. But, no one is quite as excited as Walsh to see Dr. Montgomery on-screen again.

"Fans are going to be stoked," Walsh exclusively gushed during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Oct. 14. "It's like going back home, going back to a job that you started 18 years ago. Who really does that?"

Plus, Walsh felt right at home back beside Grey's Anatomy lead Ellen Pompeo.

"There's some great professional and personal things that transpire between Addison and Meredith [Pompeo], which I think the fans will be very excited by, satisfied by and surprised by, as well," Walsh continued.

Pompeo previously told Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester on Oct. 11 that she has a "special bond" with Walsh, and Walsh's return even led to some tears on set.