Beyoncé's Latest Ultra-Glam Look Will Have You Green With Envy

Spoiler alert: You're going to be crazy in love with Beyoncé's latest look.

The superstar took to social media late Wednesday, Sept. 13 with photos of herself in an outfit that is sure to make fans green with envy. The 40-year-old mom of three posed in an emerald green design by Alexandre Vauthier, complete with a sexy thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. The fashionista completed the glamorous evening ensemble with an elaborate emerald and diamond necklace and matching earrings, both befitting of Hollywood royalty.

While the Grammy winner offered no details for where she was headed in the head-turning outfit, we know her husband Jay-Z was at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, which he produced. The movie—which stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield and more—drew many familiar faces to the red carpet on Wednesday, including Bey's mom Tina Knowles, Destiny's Child alum Kelly Rowland, Tiffany Haddish, Seal and his daughter Leni Klum, all dressed in their best for the special occasion.