Beyoncé's Latest Ultra-Glam Look Will Have You Green With Envy

Everyone will be saying Beyoncé's name after seeing her stunning emerald outfit. See the star embody Hollywood glamour as she shines in green and diamonds below.

By Samantha Schnurr Oct 14, 2021 3:59 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetBeyoncéCelebritiesJay Z
Spoiler alert: You're going to be crazy in love with Beyoncé's latest look. 

The superstar took to social media late Wednesday, Sept. 13 with photos of herself in an outfit that is sure to make fans green with envy. The 40-year-old mom of three posed in an emerald green design by Alexandre Vauthier, complete with a sexy thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. The fashionista completed the glamorous evening ensemble with an elaborate emerald and diamond necklace and matching earrings, both befitting of Hollywood royalty.

While the Grammy winner offered no details for where she was headed in the head-turning outfit, we know her husband Jay-Z was at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, which he produced. The movie—which stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield and more—drew many familiar faces to the red carpet on Wednesday, including Bey's mom Tina KnowlesDestiny's Child alum Kelly Rowland, Tiffany HaddishSeal and his daughter Leni Klum, all dressed in their best for the special occasion.  

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Date Nights

Of course, this green number is just one of many when it comes to Beyoncé impressive fashion repertoire. 

See more of the star's recent styles below!

Beyonce.com
Reflecting

Reflecting

The singer models a custom black and white, double-breasted Sergio Hudson blazer and white mini skirt, paired with sparkling black stiletto pumps.

Beyonce.com
Ultra Glam
Beyonce.com
Mirror Image
Beyonce.com
Sizzling Style

Sizzling Style

Beyonce.com
Black & White

Black & White

Beyonce.com
Chilling on the Rooftop

Bey and Jay chill out on a London rooftop terrance.

Beyonce.com
Sparkle
