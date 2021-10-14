Kacey Musgraves Reacts After Grammys Exclude Her New Album From Country Category

Watch : Kacey Musgraves Celebrates Her 4 Grammys at 2019 Oscars

Y'all, Kacey Musgraves has a few words for anyone who thinks star-crossed isn't a country music album.

The 33-year-old singer let her feelings be known in a post shared to Twitter on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Sharing a throwback photo of herself in a red cowgirl hat, Musgraves wrote, "You can take the girl out of the country (genre) but you can't take the country out of the girl."

The tweet came a day after Variety published a letter from Cindy Mabe, president of Musgraves' recording company Universal Music Group Nashville, to Recording Academy president-CEO Harvey Mason Jr. in which she asked him to reconsider the "determination to exclude Kacey Musgraves' album star-crossed from the Grammy's country albums category."

The nominations for the 2022 Grammys won't be announced until Nov. 23. And as Variety noted, Mason isn't actually the one who would make this call. After entries are submitted, the Recording Academy explains, they're screened for eligibility and category placement by "committees of genre experts."

As the rules and guidelines state, "If a genre screening committee determines that a recording should be moved to another genre, the recording is forwarded and screened by that genre committee."