Usher Praises "Lover & Friend" Jenn Goicoechea in Sweet Tribute After Welcoming Baby

Usher is singing the praises of his longtime love, Jenn Goicoechea.
The R&B musician—who announced on Oct. 12 that the couple welcomed their second child together, Sire, in late September—took to Instagram on Oct. 13 to send a little birthday love to the leading lady in his life.
"Happy Birthday, my love…couldn't ask for a better partna," he captioned a photo of the two, with Jenn sporting a belly cast at the time. With a slight reference to his 2004 hit with Lil Jon and Ludacris, "Lovers and Friends," he added, "My Lover & Friend…I love U and celebrate U not only on our new arrival but to another year of growth for U and with U. Heart & Soul."
"We were casting your belly with Sire only two days before his arrival in this photo," the singer also noted. "Thank U for him and all your love."
In addition to little Sire, the two are also parents to their 12-month-old daughter, Sovereign.
Usher is also a dad of two sons, Usher V, 13 and Naviyd, 12, from his previous marriage to Tameka Foster.
Earlier this year, Usher gushed when he made a sweet confession about the couple's enthusiasm about welcoming their second baby together. "[I'm] definitely enjoying this little baby boom of ours," the singer said during a July 2021 appearance on Good Morning America. "This new addition to the family has just been exciting."
"We can't wait," he added of Sire's arrival. "I'm loving being a girl dad. I'm even changing my colors and wearing pink!"
Looks like the days of Usher singing about needing a girl are definitely over.