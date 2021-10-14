Timothée Chalamet Shares Glimpse Into Dune Group Chat, Where The Stars Roast Each Other

The stars of Dune have entered the chat—and they have something to say about, well, each other.
With one screenshot posted to his Instagram Stories Oct. 13, Timothée Chalamet let fans in on the fact that he and his co-stars in the highly anticipated science fiction drama, including Oscar Issac and Josh Brolin, have developed quite the friendship off-set.
In the image of a text message exchange, the stars seem to be poking fun at their recent Entertainment Weekly cover (Timothée shared the image right before), since Oscar pointed out that the three, along with co-star Javier Bardem, "look like a REALLY s--tty band." Josh then playfully chimed in with a slight correction, writing, "We ARE a really s--tty band."
And, to be fair, the foursome posing in a grassy field does evoke a certain band-like quality.
In addition to gaining boy-band-like brothers, Timothée explained to the outlet just how much filming the movie (based on the 1965 novel of the same name) meant to him.
"It's one of the books that I really hold close to my heart now," he said. "Not because I had the good fortune of getting to star in a movie adaptation, but because there are just so many lessons in it through the eyes of [his character], Paul: Whether they're warnings of colonialism and colonial mindsets, or the destruction and exploitation of the environment. But then also there are really prescient lessons on becoming an adult and what it means to try to grapple with who you are in the world when there sometimes are greater things at play."
He wasn't the only one feeling the warm and fuzzies, on set, with Timothée's co-star, Zendaya, admitting she "didn't want to leave" once they wrapped filming.
Referring to the film's director, Denis Villeneuve, she told the outlet, "Denis had such a warmth, and there was a familial quality to the way it felt when I got there. I felt very welcomed by the crew and cast, everybody was so lovely to me. Denis is so detail-oriented and thoughtful; any question I had—he had thought about before. He had answers for everything, so I was able to speak with him and develop [her character] Chani very quickly."
"I became very close with Timothée," she added. "We were like, 'Oh, this is great, we're gonna be besties, I can tell.'"
Uh, more snippets of that text chain, pretty please!