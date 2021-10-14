Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Is Engaged to Boyfriend Brett

We interviewed Madison LeCroy because we think you'll like her picks. Madison is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When you know, you know. After seven months of dating, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy just announced her engagement to her boyfriend Brett via Amazon Live. Prior to going public with the big news, the hairstylist dished on the big announcement with E! News, sharing, "I'm getting married. I got engaged over the weekend, and I'm so excited."
"I am happy to share with everybody, but we initially wanted to tell our friends and family before it hit the media. I said 'We have a week before I go on Amazon Live and then we'll tell all," the Bravolebrity recalled. She said that she was "very, very surprised" by the proposal and she normally "hates surprises," but obviously not this time. She revealed that her eight-year-old son Hudson was a big part of the engagement and that he told Brett, "As long as I'm involved in the proposal, I'm good." After the first time Hudson met Brett he told is mom that Brett was "the one" for her.
After a summer of travel with Madison admittedly wondering "is it gonna happen now," he popped the question in her living room when she least expected it. Madison shared, "It was just the three of us, and it was intimate and you know I don't have all the professional photography pictures that other people have these days, but I like it that way. It was just us three and I couldn't have asked for anything better." However, she admitted, " I woke up that next morning and I went straight to the nail salon. My nail girl was like 'you're here before half the staff.'"
Madison talked to E! about her relationship, the upcoming season of Southern Charm, and some Amazon shopping picks.
E!: Will you show some of your new relationship on Southern Charm next season?
ML: I showed a lot of my relationship during my first two years of filming. That was a toxic relationship, and the relationship that I'm in now is just so good and pure and I'm going to protect that as much as I can. Therefore, I'm not going to be showing any of that. He doesn't have any interest in that. And, you know, it's, it's gonna be hard for people to kind of understand and see my life but I think a lot of people that have been in this industry understand that it's worth keeping that to yourself.
This is not my first rodeo. People are going to try to rip apart anything that people are happy or positive about, so I have no doubt that things will be said or anything like that, but the connection that I have with my fiancé and that love is so apparent.
E!: How long have you and Brett been together?
ML: We're going on seven months. You know when you know. When I saw him I instantly knew. And, I hadn't been scared either. There were no red flags. He has been a complete angel to me, and not only that but also my son.
E!: Have you told Patricia Altschul about your engagement yet?
ML: I want to see her in person and you know I don't want to FaceTime her or anything. I want to go over there after all this is said and done and share the news and I think she'll be happy for me. I am dying to tell her. We've been close since I was like 18 or 19 years old. I'm 31 now. Her son Whitney [Sudler-Smith] isn't married yet or anything, so like I think I'm like filling the void for a daughter-in-law, or if she ever wanted a daughter.
E!: How does Brett feel about you being in the public eye?
ML: He's a shy, more relaxed, person, who is incredibly supportive. He's like "Oh, these people want to take a picture with you, you should do that she's a huge fan. He's really supportive of me and he encourages me. He's not jealous of me or my success or anything like that. He's got my back and is my teammate.
It's not every day that you work with your ex [Austen Kroll], but he's not insecure at all and has no reason to be. He knows that Austen and I have water under the bridge and are friends now.
E!: You have so many different ways to connect with your fans, from the show, to social media. What do you enjoy about interacting with fans via Amazon Live?
ML: With Amazon, we're actually getting stuff done and focused on specific topics, from beauty to fashion. I love giving tricks of the trade and answering people's questions. It's also such a positive and personal experience that I enjoy so much.
E!: What do you love about shopping at Amazon?
ML: The convenience of Amazon can't be beat, a lot of the time what you order is delivered to your home in 24 hours. You don't have to worry about anything.You don't have to leave your house, you can even get on a subscription, and there are tons of products that I recommend that legit just come through every month to three months.
Hopefully, Amazon is going to be my outlet where I can be transparent and show you guys exactly what I am and who I am, instead of a narrative.
Check out some of Madison's Amazon recommendations from a previous live stream below.
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse, Vegan Self Tanner for a Sunkissed Glow
"I am a huge tanning person, but not out in the sun even though I would love to do that. I try to make sure my skin is hydrated and looks fresh. I normally try to faux tan a majority of the time. My mom did spray tans for the pageant contestants in my hometown. That's how I learned how to get a good spray tan. I use this St. Tropez Mousse. This is a green-based product, which is super important because your tan won't look orange."
This mousse has 9,100+ five-star reviews from Amazon customers.
St.Tropez Double-Sided Luxe Velvet Applicator Mitt, Soft Self Tanning Mitt for a Flawless Finish
"I just do one pump of self tanner and I just rub this in with a tanning mitt. I do suggest exfoliating your body before you do any kind of self tanner. If you can't tone it, tan it."
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, Lightweight Face Tanner with Hyaluronic Acid
"This is one of the newer products St. Tropez that they came out with. One of my friends told me about this. You can refresh your glow just by spraying this. This is good, especially for the face, just to keep that good fresh tan."
True Glow by Conair Sonic Facial Brush - Waterproof + Rechargeable
"This is the Conair Sonic facial brush. If you made a mistake with tanning, this is the brush you want to use. I like this one because the replacement bristle heads are not very expensive. I try to switch that out as often as possible because they tend to hold a lot of bacteria, makeup, and self-tanner. It comes with a little docking station and it looks chic on top of your countertop."
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR The Knot Dr. All-in-One Dryer Brush, Wet/Dry Styler
"I am a licensed cosmetologist. I've been doing this for 12 years. I don't think I know it all, but I think I know enough to tell you guys how to get that good volume, good blowout, and all those things. I get my hair around 85% dry and then I would take my hair into three sections and then I would use this as the round brush to smooth it out. Then, you can move on to your other tools or just rock the blowout. If I don't have time to do my whole entire head, I just do my bang area and it looks like I at least tried when I really didn't."
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Triple Barrel Waver
"This is going to be the most important lesson I'm going to show you. You guys ask me all the time about how to get your hair with a natural curl and natural-looking texture. My trick is going to bed with my hair wet so I get some of that natural texture to it. You want to tilt this iron at an angle [instead of going horizontal] and do your hair in sections so you don't have a hard line or crease in your hair. Keep it on your hair at an angle. Please, I'm begging you, do not take this bad boy and go straight down every single piece. Go at a diagonal angle. I like the barrels on this iron. It's good."
This iron has 5,200+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, Ultra-Gentle, All Hair Types, No White Residue, Paraben & Sulfate-Free
"Klorane Dry Shampoo, guys, all my brunette girls out there, do you find that you spray your hair and it's like white? I use this product at a lot of my weddings when I'm styling bridal hair because it is clear. I even use it on clean hair. I'll do my hair with my Conair brush and I will take this and spray it. Immediately, all the oil absorbs, there's volume, and there's no white in my hair. That is just my favorite dry shampoo that works for any color hair."
The Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk included this in her list of hospital bag must-haves.
COVER FX Custom Enhancer Drops, 0.5 Fl Oz
"This product is gold. You're gonna make a scene with this. I normally use a pea-size amount and apply it with one of the Real Techniques brushes on my collar bones. This is where we want to dry all the attention to. You can also add a little bit onto your shoulder blades. You'll just look young and hydrated."
There are seven radiant shades to choose from.
Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set with 2 Sponge Blenders for Eyeshadow, Foundation, Blush, and Concealer, Set of 6
"You get four brushes here and it comes with the two sponges. You dampen these, run these under water before you use them because if you don't, the sponge is going to be dry and it will absorb the majority of your product, wasting your product. Squeeze out the excess water with a towel or paper towel. I put the product on my hand instead of directly on the sponge. I like these compared to other brands because they're not that expensive since it's something you need to switch out pretty often."
Hair Shampoo Brush, HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager
"This is a hair shampoo brush. This stimulates the scalp by getting the circulation and blood flow to the follicle of your scalp. Dry shampoo can build up on the scalp. To have good hair, you have to get it going at the scalp. This is super simple and easy. All you have to do is when you have shampoo in, just run this through your hair to remove product build-up and anything else. You've got to get one of these because, guess what, that's what's gonna make the hair grow."
This brush comes in a few different colors and it has 74,200+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Kristin Ess Dry Finish Working Texture Spray, 6.9 oz. (Pack of 2)
"I love all of her products, especially for the price. I've used products triple the price as this and this works just as good, if not better. This is a texture spray. You can brush it out after you've sprayed it. It's not stiff like a hairspray. Go to town with this and spray it through your hair to get some texture and volume. You don't have to be conservative spraying this. Just go through the ends and everywhere to make your hair sexy. This is a clear product too, so if you have dark hair, don't worry about it turning your hair white."
Brooklyn Botany Sweet Orange Body Scrub - Moisturizing and Exfoliating Body, Face, Hand, Foot Scrub - Fights Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Fine Lines & Wrinkles
"This product is a great tie-in to the St. Tropez tanning situation. This is the sweet orange scrub. There is a system you have to go through if you want a good, even tan. You have to prep for that. Do a full body scrub, exfoliate, shave your legs. Rub all the dead skin off of your body."
There are a few different scents to choose from if Orange isn't your vibe. This scrub has 6,700+ five-star reviews.
CVNDKN 12 Pairs Exfoliating Shower Gloves
"We're gonna make exfoliating real easy because we're gonna use the scrub with these exfoliating gloves. I like these because they're a reasonable glove and I kind of treat them as if they're disposable. You don't want to hold onto this if there's dead skin on here. Put these on, grab your scrub, and then just scrub the body everywhere, but not on your face. When you dry off, go in with your St. Tropez tanner on dry skin, no moisturizer. That's going to give you the most even tan possible. It will last as long as professional spray tan would."
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
"Under-eye concealer is one of those things if I was stranded on an island, I would bring. This is Maybelline. I like this. I just do little dots on the outside of my eye and I go back with a sponge and I look like I just had a little facelift. This is great on the bridge of your nose too."
This concealer has more than 76,800+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
NARS Blush Bronzer Duo, Orgasm / Laguna Full Size
"NARS, you all know it's just the best. I know it's not at everyone's price point, but sometimes, you just get what you pay for. This is a duo, which I like, with blush and bronzer. The bronzer is in the color Laguna. This is a good bronzer because it doesn't have too much shimmer for a contour. I always hit up the jaw line and the cheekbones with this. The blush is in the color Orgasm. My grandmother taught me back in the day to hit your nose with blush. It adds a joyful look, which I think is important."
Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara, Blackest Black
"TikTok made me buy this mascara. It's so good. You don't want to have the same mascara for two months. It's gonna be dried out and flake off your face. I personally don't invest more than $10 or $11 on mascara, but that's just me personally. I highly recommend trying this one."
This mascara has 53,100+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Bundle with Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk and Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk (2 Items)
"I get more questions about my lip color than I do about any other product that I use. I'm going to share this bundle with you. It's the Pillow Talk bundle. You might as well get two of these, one for your bag and one for your makeup kit. This is definitely a must-have product. If you're going to buy one thing, it should be this. I highly recommend getting this. This color legit looks good on anyone with any skin tone. It's the color that I use on all of my brides when I do their makeup. I feel like you could wear this during any season. Do your lip liner first and then the lipstick after that."
WearMe Pro - Polarized Round Vintage Retro Mirrored Lens Women Metal Frame Sunglasses
"How cute are these glasses? I don't know about you, but I'm lucky if my sunglasses last for two weeks. They are definitely something that I try to invest a lot of money in. I love these and they just look rich to me. A lot of people have commented on them too, so you should try them."
OYS Womens Yoga 2 Pieces Workout Outfit
"This is a yoga workout set, but I do high intensity workouts with these too and I do yoga too. This is a good material. It holds you in without you feeling like you're coming out of the sides. It comes with the matching leggings and there are some awesome good colors to choose from. They grey is what I've been wearing pretty recently."
Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer - Black/Pink
"Can you say hot girl summer? Hot girl fall, we're doing it all. I would put this on under clothes and this will take off all the water weight possible. This works. Even the guys at the gym who made fun of me are wearing them now. When you take this off, it's soaked, dripped. It comes with a wash bag too."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recently recommended this waist trainer too and it was one of the most popular items among E! shoppers.
IMAGE Skincare VITAL C Hydrating Repair Crème - Nourishing Repair Crème with Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides and Vitamins A and C
"This is something you want to apply in the evenings. It's super moisturizing. I love the smell of it. I love this. It's really thick to keep that face hydrated, looking good, and glowing."
IMAGE Skincare PREVENTION+ Daily Matte Moisturizer SPF 32 - Broad-Spectrum UVA and UVB?Protection with a Soft Matte Finish
"Make sure you always wear SPF. The reason I love this one is because it's matte. Other times, different sunscreens reflect on camera. This one lays better under makeup and it photographs well."
Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream,
"You can ask anybody who knows me, I have about 100 of these throughout the house. I have dry hands because I have eczema. This is something that I feel keeps my skin hydrated. It's super safe and clean. It's not harsh at all."
ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eye, Puffiness, Migraine, Pain Relief and Minor Injury
"The ice roller, I mean, this changed my life. You've got a hangover and puffy face, this is what you want to use. Throw this in your freezer and hit up that cheek bone in the morning to get it snatched. I use it on my neck too."
It comes in a few different colors, has 11,100+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, and it's also been recommended by Porsha Williams, Ariana Madix, and Zoë Kravitz and Brie Larson's makeup artist.
COSRX Acne Pimple Patch (96 count) Absorbing Hydrocolloid Spot Treatment Fast Healing, Blemish Cover, 3 Sizes
"This comes in a pack of four. I don't know if you've seen these. You can even wear this in public and no one will be able to tell you have these on. This is definitely one of my must-have products. These work. In two days your pimple will be gone."
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
"This stuff is hands-down the bomb. I just do a little bit at night, at night in the morning, in the afternoon. It is worth it. It's just velvety soft and feels so smooth. My lips don't look cracked or dry or anything like that. It's one of my favorite products. Just because it's a sleeping mask, you can still use it throughout the day. Try this. I promise you will not regret it. You will love it. I know that for a fact."
Bravo stars Drew Sidora and Ariana Madix also declared their love for the lip product recently. So did Lauren Luyendyk and Hannah Ann Sluss from The Bachelor.
Cinema Secrets Profressional Makeup Brush Cleaner (8 Fl Oz)
"This is a professional brand brush cleaner. All you have to do is put a little drop in. It's rinse free because nobody has time for that. Your brushes get so clean when you use this. There's nothing worse than having dirty makeup brushes. This kills all the germs and has your brushes looking good, even the ones you think there's no way you'll be able to clean them."
If you're looking for more Amazon picks from Bravolebrities, check out these fall fashion and beauty finds from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.