Raw, Intense and Often Funny Introducing, Selma Blair Is a Wellspring of Emotional Revelations

"We have a long time to be dead," Selma Blair says, noting that she's been repeating this mantra exhaustively. "And I spent so long trying to kill myself, or numb myself, or check out or figure out how to be alive by being half-dead. And now I just want to help other people feel better."

That epiphany came the devastatingly hard way, the 49-year-old actress finding out in August 2018 that she had multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disorder that attacks the central nervous system, which consists of the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.

Introducing, Selma Blair, an at times gut-wrenching but also frequently funny and inspiring new documentary that opens in theaters Oct. 15 before premiering Oct. 21 on Discovery+, dips into the past darkness the Hellboy star alludes to, but mainly focuses on life since her diagnosis, particularly the summer of 2019 when she underwent a stem cell transplant that she could only hope would stop MS from ravaging her body any further.