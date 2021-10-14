CMT Artists of the Year 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Attends Her First-Ever Fashion Show at NYFW

Some of country music's biggest names were in the house for CMT's Artists of the Year 2021 event.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, industry superstars gathered to honor five standout performers—Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs—with a live ceremony from the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tenn. The artists were honored with never-before-seen performances, pairings and special moments.

Additionally, Garth Brooks was on hand to present a special Artist of a Lifetime honor to Randy Travis.

Hitting the red carpet for the festivities were a range of notable stars from sound and screen alike, including Mickey Guyton, Nashville alum Connie Britton and rapper Nelly. Additionally, Lady A performers Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley were in the building as well.

"We are honored to recognize these five incredible artists who have entertained and inspired millions through their music this past year," CMT vice president of production Margaret Comeaux said previously in a statement. "We look forward to returning to the Schermerhorn with a live show as we celebrate the accomplishments of Chris, Kane, Kelsea, Gabby and Luke."