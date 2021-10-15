Why Michelle Rodriguez, Kate Del Castillo and More Want Latin Film Community To Break Free of "Labels"

Watch : "Desperado" & Hispanic Heritage Month: E! News Rewind

For all intents and purposes, Hispanic Heritage Month is a time of unity and celebration for Latin American communities. But, for some, it's also a time of reflection.

As a 24-year-old woman who was born and raised by Mexican parents in a predominantly white community, I've long struggled with my identity. For years, I've hesitated with sharing my personal experiences with race or identifying as a Mexican-American because I can't relate to the struggles of my own people. I can't even hold a conversation in Spanish.

So, when the term Latinx began rising in popularity, I thought maybe this was the label I'm most comfortable with. Moreover, it's inclusive of non-gender conforming individuals, a movement that most people can get behind.

But in conversations with family and friends, I hesitated to adhere to one label for reasons that can't necessarily be explained.

And it turns out I'm not alone. E! News reached out to a handful of Latin stars, including Michelle Rodriguez and Kate Del Castillo, to discuss their take on the topic. In the process, we learned there's good reasons why some of us have mixed feelings, and representation in media is a part of it.