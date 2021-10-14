People's Choice Awards

Tell Us Your Favorites
Gabby PetitoCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrity Behind the Cupcake

The Masked Singer celebrated "Date Night" with a romance-themed night before the show broke up with Cupcake. Find out which celebrity got dumped.

By Ryan Gajewski Oct 14, 2021 1:12 AMTags
TVJenny McCarthyNick CannonNicole ScherzingerCelebritiesThe Masked Singer
Watch: Nicole Scherzinger Goes Full Detective Mode for "Masked Singer"

Love was in the air on the latest installment of The Masked Singer

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, season six continued with the affection-themed "Date Night" episode. The performances included duo Banana Split doing "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé, Cupcake keeping it funky with "Finesse" by Bruno Mars, Queen of Hearts getting sultry thanks to "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf, Mallard bringing the energy back up with "My House" by Flo Rida and Caterpillar belting out "If I Were a Boy" by Beyoncé

After singing, each mystery star took part in a round of speed dating, which involved rapidly answering questions about love from panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong.

As seen previously in E! News' exclusive first look from the episode, Cupcake got the panelists scratching their heads when she shared that her romantic advice to her younger self would be, "Date, don't marry." She also revealed she would connect with host Nick Cannon because they're both "double trouble," suggesting something involving twins. 

photos
The Voice's Most Memorable Contestants

Ultimately, tonight was Cupcake's expiration date, and her identity was revealed to be Ruth Pointer from the legendary group The Pointer Sisters. Impressively, Nicole was the only judge to correctly guess Cupcake's identity. 

Keep scrolling to get more details and revisit who else has been revealed so far in season six. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Michael Becker / FOX
Cupcake

The Cupcake was revealed to be Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters at the end of week five. She gave a sweet first performance by singing "Heatwave" by Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, and she later sang "Finesse" by Bruno Mars

Here are some important clues: Says it's been a while since she's been solo, has a loved one with bad health and claims food makes them feel better.

Michael Becker / FOX
Baby

In episode four, the Baby was revealed to be Larry the Cable Guy. On night two, Baby was introduced and sang "You're the First, the Last, My Everything" by Barry White.

Here are some important clues: Describes himself as "larger than life," claims to have replaced Arnold Schwarzenegger in a film, was a part of a "baby rat pack" and has been featured in blockbuster films, an award-winning album and a radio play.

Michael Becker / FOX
Dalmatian

Dalmatian was revealed to be rapper Tyga during week three of The Masked Singer. Before his elimination, he had the following clues: Always wanted to "play in the big leagues," used to feel like an underdog and said he played by his own rules growing up.

Kylie Jenner's ex sang "Beautiful" by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams on the show.

Michael Becker / FOX
Octopus

The clue that featured the Octopus dunking a cookie in some milk should've been a giveaway about this contender! Why? Well, as was revealed on night one of season six, the Octopus was none other than All-NBA Team honoree Dwight Howard. During his brief stint on The Masked Singer, the basketball star sang Little Richard's "Tutti Frutti".

Michael Becker / FOX
Mother Nature

The Masked Singer season 6 featured a first-ever double elimination in the premiere. However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, so you'll have to watch part two of the premiere on Sept. 23.

While we wait for the reveal, here are some important clues: She's "done it all." Claims she's never had the chance to be a mother, but is embracing the family she already has with season two's winner Wayne Brady. Sang "I'm Coming Out" by by Diana Ross.

In episode two, it was revealed that Mother Nature was Vivica A. Fox.

Michael Becker / FOX
Pufferfish

Pufferfish performed "Say So" by Doja Cat on night one, keeping her the game a bit longer.

Here are some important clues: Reveals she chose the Pufferfish because she knows how to defend herself. Claims she couldn't blend in for most of her life. Notes that her voice was "always different, not necessarily in a good way."

In episode two, the Pufferfish was revealed to be Toni Braxton.

Michael Becker / FOX
Skunk

Skunk has sung "Diamonds" by Sam Smith, "It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World" by James Brown and "Midnight Train to Georgia" by Gladys Knight & the Pips in the competition.

Here are some important clues: Has a reputation that she's "quick to get into a fight," but claims "honey, that couldn't be further from the truth." Says she relates to the Skunk because of "the duality, the yin and yang." Lots of lavish goods are shown, including a vase that has a D inscribed on it.

Michael Becker / FOX
Bull

For night one, Bull sang "Drops of Jupiter" by Train. And, on night two, Bull sang "What Hurts the Most" by Rascal Flatts. On episode four, he performed "Circus" by Britney Spears.

Here are some important clues: This may be "a huge surprise," but he's "actually quite shy about singing." Claims to be from a "small, small town." Says he's his own boss, and that Hollywood and Forbes have taken notice."

Michael Becker / FOX
Hamster

During night two of the premiere, the Hamster was introduced and sang "Oh, Pretty Woman" by Roy Orbison. On episode four, he opted for "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" by Queen.

Here are some important clues: Mentions jumping between famous friends' projects, has a clue referencing Alcatraz Island and promises to to be the teacher's pet.

Michael Becker / FOX
Queen of Hearts

During week three, Queen of Hearts sang "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga. Week five featured a rendition of "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf.

Here are some important clues: Seems to consider Hilary Swank a BFF, left her home at a young age, says she's spent her life championing her own heart.

Michael Becker / FOX
Mallard

Mallard also made its debut in week three, singing "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" by Big & Rich. In week five, he performed "My House" by Flo Rida.

Here are some important clues: Claims to have an "entertainer on a bus" act, the old west is teased, considers Chris Pratt a BFF and reveals he has a bestselling book and a platinum album.

Michael Becker / FOX
Banana Split

This duo is certainly interesting, as they sang "A Million Dreams" by Pink, and later did "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé.

Here are some important clues: They may've worked together previously, the male competitor sticks with the female contestant through the "sweet and sour," says there's no such thing as overnight success.

Michael Becker / FOX
Pepper

Pepper impressed the panelists with a performance of "Jealous" by Labrinth.

Here are some important clues: They had some kind of major viral moment in the last year, and they played tic-tac-toe on stage, possibly suggesting this is a TikTok star.

Michael Becker / FOX
Caterpillar

Caterpillar proved to have legs in the competition, kicking things off with an initial performance of "If I Were a Boy" by Beyoncé

Here are some important clues: Has undergone "metamorphosis" throughout life, endured a "lonely" childhood that led him to leave home at a young age and later spent time in jail.

Michael Becker / FOX
Beach Ball
Michael Becker / FOX
Jester

Trending Stories

1

Shameless' Emma Kenney Says She Had "Bad Days" With Emmy Rossum

2

Watch Megan Fox Try to Censor Machine Gun Kelly During a Couple's Quiz

3

The Surprising Call Brittany Murphy's Husband Made After Her Death

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Shameless' Emma Kenney Says She Had "Bad Days" With Emmy Rossum

2

Watch Megan Fox Try to Censor Machine Gun Kelly During a Couple's Quiz

3

The Surprising Call Brittany Murphy's Husband Made After Her Death

4

Tom Brady Shares the Warning He Gave Son Jack During Party With Snoop

5

Howie Mandel Speaks Out After Suffering Apparent Medical Incident