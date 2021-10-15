The Succession Cast Shares Where Their Characters Stand in the Race for Power

Watch : Nicholas Braun Cried Over His "Succession" Emmy Nomination

Every family is a little dysfunctional in their own way, but the Roys really take the cake.

This was more than evident in the season two finale, in which Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) essentially threw his father Logan (Brian Cox) under a metaphorical bus. It was a triumphant moment for Kendall and should've been a painstaking blow for Logan but, as Cox exclusively told E! News at the season three premiere, he's curious to see how things unfold.

"In the heat of it, you're pissed off. The sense of betrayal is powerful but the other part of you is, ‘Oh he did a thing, let's see what happens,'" Cox explained. "There's two different roads going on at the same time, but that's what makes it a great show. You don't follow the one road. You go between the two."

Indeed, the HBO series could've gone many different ways, especially after Logan nearly died. And yet, the patriarch remains determined as ever to run the family business despite his faltering health.

Cox said Logan maintains his grip on power partly because he "likes the work," but another part of it is that he doesn't believe his kids are ready to take over the family business.