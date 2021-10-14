People's Choice Awards

Save Up to 50% During Bed Bath & Beyond’s Anniversary Sale: Your Guide to the Best Deals

Check out these savings while you can!

By Marenah Dobin Oct 14, 2021 10:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Bed Bath & Beyond SaleChris Hondros/Getty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Why wait to shop for the holidays when you can get major savings right now? Bed Bath & Beyond's 50th Anniversary Sale has deals on deals on deals through October 17. You can get so many amazing home items for 50% off, $50 off, or for just $50. but that's not all. You will get $50 in rewards for every $200 you spend.

Keep on scrolling to see our guide to the best deals from Bed Bath & Beyond.

JoJo Fletcher's Amazon Home Décor Finds Are Fashionable & Functional

Save $50 on Google Nest Doorbell Wired

If you've been contemplating a Google Nest Doorbell purchase, now is the perfect time to get one for your home. You'll never miss a thing. You'll always know who's at the door and when packages hit the front porch.

$229
$179
Bed Bath & Beyond

Save Up to 50% On Bathroom Furniture

Save up to 50% on bathroom furniture, including shelving, makeup vanities, over-the-toilet storage, bathroom seating, and wall cabinets. This over-the-toilet storage shelf is a great way to maximize your space.

@
Bed Bath & Beyond

Get 50% Off Crux Products

Save 50% on Crux products at Bed Bath & Beyond. This toaster oven is a must-purchase, for sure. It has 10 different digital cooking functions, including the abilities to Bake, Brown, Broil, Crisp and Dehydrate foods without oil. It fits I6 slices of bread or a 12" pizza.

 

@
Bed Bath & Beyond

Take 50% Off Select Wamsutta Items

Save 50% on the Wamsutta 500-Thread-Count PimaCott® Damask Stripe 3-Piece King Comforter Set, Wamsutta curtains, and Wamsutta Pima Comforters.

@
Bed Bath & Beyond

If you're looking for more great home finds, check out some of our favorite under $100 picks from Target.

