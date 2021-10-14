Why Jonah Hill Doesn't Want Fans to "Comment" On His Body

Watch : Jonah Hill Debuts New Body Positive Tattoo

Jonah Hill has a message for his Instagram followers.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor is known for sharing fun and lighthearted content on social media. However, he switched things up on Wednesday, Oct. 13 to remind his fans that words have power. More specifically, the 37-year-old star took to Instagram to ask if people could stop pointing out his appearance—no matter if their intention is to be positive.

"I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body [red heart emoji] good or bad," the Superbad actor shared. "I want to politely let you know its not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."

Many praised the Oscar nominee in the comments section, including a couple of A-listers.

Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant seemed to agree with Jonah's message, responding with a checkmark emoji, while SZA responded, "Absolutely Love you. Thank you!!"