The Genius of I Love Lucy and the Timeless Curiosity About the Intense True Story Behind It

Disclaimer: I'm a bit of an I Love Lucy fanatic.

Not in the form of memorabilia all over the house or anything (my ephemera is limited to a DVD box set and one collector's plate commemorating the iconic "It's so tasty too!" scene from "Lucy Does a Television Commercial," a.k.a. the Vitameatavegamin episode), but in the way that hardly a day goes by in which a line from the show doesn't pop into my head as an appropriate response to a real-life scenario.

I mostly confine the constant references to chats with my mom, the one who introduced me to I Love Lucy at some point in my early childhood, but more than a few friends have heard me say "that reminds me of this Lucy episode" over the years. I can go months without watching, but its relevance to my life never wanes.

Not that super-fandom is niche in any way when it comes to the groundbreaking CBS sitcom that premiered on Oct. 15, 1951, ran for six seasons and continues to live forever in repeats. It's one of the best-ever situation comedies, having originated so many of the situations that other comedies went on to milk laughs from in its wake. And my love is probably pretty muted compared to those who do collect Lucy paraphernalia and go to conventions or join Facebook groups (such as the one devoted to releasing more episodes of the black and white series in color, as CBS has taken to doing two at a time around the holidays).

But I will celebrate the show's genius at every opportunity. And that, for me, only begins with the incomparable titular redhead.