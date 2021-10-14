Gifts for Your Crystal-Lovin', Tarot Card-Readin' Friends

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether tarot readings flood your TikTok FYP or you've been going through a spiritual awakening or perhaps you have a friend that can't leave the house without wearing a bunch of crystals and sageing their body; we have a few gift ideas that our intuition tells us you'll both love and appreciate.
From unique tarot card decks and heavenly-smelling crystal-infused candles to astrology cutting boards and zodiac jewelry, we rounded up the gifts your spiritual AF friends have been manifesting.
Scroll below for our picks!
The Modern Witch Tarot Deck By Lisa Sterle
The Modern Witch Tarot Deck by Lisa Sterle is one of our go-to decks. The art is gorgeous and features a very diverse cast of characters. Apparently we aren't the only ones who love It as this deck has over 13,000 five-star reviews on Amazon!
Blue Calcite Candle by faithandnoor
Blue calcite is known for being the stone of emotional intelligence with calming properties, so this candle will be a welcome gift to any friend that needs clarity and a mental boost.
Astrology Coin Necklace
Rep your zodiac sign in style on a daily basis thanks to Gorjana's beautiful lineup of astrology coin necklaces adorned with white opalite stones.
Murray & Lanman Florida Water
Feeling off? Cleanse yourself and your space with some Florida Water. It has a memorable light floral and lemon scent.
Stripe and Stare Astrology Pajama Set
We love Stripe & Stare's incredibly soft and luxe pajamas, especially this set that features the cutest astrology print.
The Astrology of You and Me by Gary Goldschneider
Learn how to improve your relationship with your best friend, lover or boss with this horoscope-driven handbook.
Doodle By Meg For Deny Zodiac Round Cutting Board
How cute is this zodiac cutting board? Not only does it make a great kitchen decoration, but it offers plenty of space to cut up all of your veggies.
Self Love Box
In the words of RuPaul, "If you don't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?" This kit will do just that and help you usher in greater levels of self-love into your life. You'll get a Self Love Magic Candle, Love & Heart Ritual Cleansing Kit, Love Wins Anointing Oil, Moon Matches, Anew Organic Spray, Rose Quartz Crystal Body Polish and Love Magic Dusting Powder.
Tibetan Singing Bowl Set
With over 14,082 five-star reviews on Amazon, this Tibetan singing bowl is a no-brainer gift. It will compliment any meditation or spiritual practice and works to reduce stress.
Tarot & Tequila Book - A Tarot Guide with Cocktails
For the friend who likes to do tarot card readings at happy hour, this book offers 40 cocktail recipes as well as tequila-inspired meanings for cards in both the major and minor arcana.
Moonology Oracle Cards: A 44-Card Deck and Guidebook
Oracle cards are a great supplementary tool to tarot and can give you more clarity and insight to the questions you have. Yasmin Boland's Moonology Oracle Card Deck and guidebook is one of our faves. Use this every new moon and full moon to receive all the messages the universe needs you to hear.
House of Intuition Money Magic Candle
If you want to manifest more luck, money and abundance in to your life, this candle is for you. Each Magic Candle is lightly scented and contains a crystal, which you can keep on an altar or carry round everywhere.
Tarot Deck Shirt
This cute printed shirt from Etsy features the Moon tarot card. Best part is, there are so many different color options to choose from and you can customize this any way you want.
