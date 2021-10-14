People's Choice Awards

Tell Us Your Favorites
Gifts for Your Crystal-Lovin', Tarot Card-Readin' Friends

Regardless of their sun, moon or rising sign, these gifts are sure to help your loved ones feel centered, aligned and inspired.

By Emily Spain, Kristine Fellizar Oct 14, 2021 12:00 PMTags
EComm, Astrology Lovers Gift GuideE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether tarot readings flood your TikTok FYP or you've been going through a spiritual awakening or perhaps you have a friend that can't leave the house without wearing a bunch of crystals and sageing their body; we have a few gift ideas that our intuition tells us you'll both love and appreciate. 

From unique tarot card decks and heavenly-smelling crystal-infused candles to astrology cutting boards and zodiac jewelry, we rounded up the gifts your spiritual AF friends have been manifesting. 

Scroll below for our picks!

Here's Everything You Need to Survive Fall 2021's Mercury Retrograde

The Modern Witch Tarot Deck By Lisa Sterle

The Modern Witch Tarot Deck by Lisa Sterle is one of our go-to decks. The art is gorgeous and features a very diverse cast of characters. Apparently we aren't the only ones who love It as this deck has over 13,000 five-star reviews on Amazon!

$25
Urban Outfitters
$25
$20
Amazon

Blue Calcite Candle by faithandnoor

Blue calcite is known for being the stone of emotional intelligence with calming properties, so this candle will be a welcome gift to any friend that needs clarity and a mental boost.

$38
Etsy

Astrology Coin Necklace

Rep your zodiac sign in style on a daily basis thanks to Gorjana's beautiful lineup of astrology coin necklaces adorned with white opalite stones.

$65
Gorjana

Murray & Lanman Florida Water

Feeling off? Cleanse yourself and your space with some Florida Water. It has a memorable light floral and lemon scent.

$13
$10
Amazon

Stripe and Stare Astrology Pajama Set

We love Stripe & Stare's incredibly soft and luxe pajamas, especially this set that features the cutest astrology print.

$160
Bloomingdales
$160
Saks Fifth Avenue

The Astrology of You and Me by Gary Goldschneider

Learn how to improve your relationship with your best friend, lover or boss with this horoscope-driven handbook.

$24
$13
Amazon

Doodle By Meg For Deny Zodiac Round Cutting Board

How cute is this zodiac cutting board? Not only does it make a great kitchen decoration, but it offers plenty of space to cut up all of your veggies.

$35
Urban Outfitters

Self Love Box

In the words of RuPaul, "If you don't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?" This kit will do just that and help you usher in greater levels of self-love into your life. You'll get a Self Love Magic Candle, Love & Heart Ritual Cleansing Kit, Love Wins Anointing Oil, Moon Matches, Anew Organic Spray, Rose Quartz Crystal Body Polish and Love Magic Dusting Powder.

$110
House of Intuition

Tibetan Singing Bowl Set

With over 14,082 five-star reviews on Amazon, this Tibetan singing bowl is a no-brainer gift. It will compliment any meditation or spiritual practice and works to reduce stress.

$25
Amazon

Tarot & Tequila Book - A Tarot Guide with Cocktails

For the friend who likes to do tarot card readings at happy hour, this book offers 40 cocktail recipes as well as tequila-inspired meanings for cards in both the major and minor arcana.

$20
Always Fits

Moonology Oracle Cards: A 44-Card Deck and Guidebook

Oracle cards are a great supplementary tool to tarot and can give you more clarity and insight to the questions you have. Yasmin Boland's Moonology Oracle Card Deck and guidebook is one of our faves. Use this every new moon and full moon to receive all the messages the universe needs you to hear.

$20
$18
Amazon

House of Intuition Money Magic Candle

If you want to manifest more luck, money and abundance in to your life, this candle is for you. Each Magic Candle is lightly scented and contains a crystal, which you can keep on an altar or carry round everywhere.

$18
House of Intuition

Tarot Deck Shirt

This cute printed shirt from Etsy features the Moon tarot card. Best part is, there are so many different color options to choose from and you can customize this any way you want.

$34
$27
Amazon

