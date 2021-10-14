Here's Why Terry Bradshaw Is Selling Slime on the Side of the Road on The Bradshaw Bunch

Slimy sales.
Tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch was serious business, with Terry Bradshaw and his daughter Rachel exploring two very unique entrepreneurial ideas: slime and hot yoga, respectively.
To be fair, Terry was just half of the creative team behind what was ultimately named "Slime Balls Inc." The real visionary was Zurie, his 8-year-old granddaughter!
"You and I in business together, we'll form an LLC," the former NFL player told Zurie while she was hard at work adding glitter to a fresh batch of slime. "You'll be running it, so you'll be the CEO. Money will come pouring in and life will be good! We're gonna get rich because you're smart and you have a passion for this."
Cue Zurie pretending to poop her slime out.
Not to worry, though—she proved she has what it takes to be a successful business owner when she and Terry took to the streets.
That is, the streets in downtown Denton, Texas.
Covering a plastic table with an official company sign—complete with giant photos of their faces and an "all sales final" note—the duo set up shop, prepared to sell multiple tubs of slime.
"Slime balls!" Terry yelled at passerbys. "Get your slime!"
The flow of customers is slow at first, but Zurie reassured Terry: "I know you don't understand my methods, but poppy, don't worry, I got a plan."
Unfortunately for those nearby, her plan was just to scream at the top of her lungs.
But it worked! The sales began, and while the pair didn't rack up that much in funds—Zurie once offered a tub of slime for 15 dollars or cents—the day was a success.
"I think you're getting the hang of this slime-slinging business," Terry told her.
Meanwhile, Rachel was attempting to do the same with the hot yoga industry, and she wound up scoring big with a brand ambassador deal.
As for Erin, as far as Terry's concerned, she has one role for the next few months: give him another grandkid.
See it all for yourself by watching the full episode of The Bradshaw Bunch here.