Inside Pieper James and Brendan Morais' Reconciliation as They Take Relationship "Day By Day"

This Bachelor Nation couple's love story isn't over just yet.
After E! News exclusively reported that Bachelor in Paradise stars Pieper James and Brendan Morais called it quits last month, it appears the two have decided to give their romance another shot.
The pair, who found themselves embroiled in drama on the seventh season of the dating series, is focused on building their relationship out of the public eye. At least, that's what Pieper told her fellow BiP co-star Becca Kufrin on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.
"The reason that we didn't choose to go public like everybody else on the show was just because...our experience was a little bit different," the 23-year-old reality TV star said on Wednesday, Oct. 13. "We tainted our own experience in that way. So, we're kind of working on ourselves, and each other and we're focusing on being a couple before taking that public."
"Obviously," Pieper continued, "This isn't an easy thing to go through."
The model explained that a lot of her and Brendan's "flaws" were "played out" on television.
For a refresher: The two received backlash for hinting that they were dating before the seventh season began filming. Moreover, Brendan came under fire for pursuing contestant Natasha Parker and then quickly moving on to Pieper once she arrived to Paradise. Feeling hurt and misled, Natasha and several other co-stars confronted Brendan and Pieper about their motives for appearing on the show. The duo eventually left early on their own accord to build their relationship away from the cameras.
A source previously told E! News that "the backlash from the show was too hard on both of them," which is why they decided to go their separate ways. However, it looks like time has healed all because the two found their way back to each other.
"We're together," Pieper insisted about her relationship with Brendan, 31, adding, "That's where we stand right now."
A source close to Bachelor Nation echoes similar sentiments as Pieper, exclusively telling E! News, "They are currently together but are taking it day by day."
According to the insider, the couple's romance "has been up and down" since they left Bachelor in Paradise.
"There was a moment in time where they did split and were focusing on themselves," explains the source. "It was right after Paradise and they felt they needed that moment to focus and realign what they both needed from the relationship."
The insider adds, "It was a rough start once they left the show, but have been able to communicate better with each other and are slowly dating again."
Pieper's rep had no comment when contacted by E! News.