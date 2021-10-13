Inside Pieper James and Brendan Morais' Reconciliation as They Take Relationship "Day By Day"

For a refresher: The two received backlash for hinting that they were dating before the seventh season began filming. Moreover, Brendan came under fire for pursuing contestant Natasha Parker and then quickly moving on to Pieper once she arrived to Paradise. Feeling hurt and misled, Natasha and several other co-stars confronted Brendan and Pieper about their motives for appearing on the show. The duo eventually left early on their own accord to build their relationship away from the cameras.

A source previously told E! News that "the backlash from the show was too hard on both of them," which is why they decided to go their separate ways. However, it looks like time has healed all because the two found their way back to each other.

"We're together," Pieper insisted about her relationship with Brendan, 31, adding, "That's where we stand right now."