Where You've Seen the You Season 3 Cast Before

Watch : Netflix's "You" Cast Analyzes Joe's Complex Character

You is back and, like in previous seasons, the drama has a new cast of characters joining Joe Goldberg on his hunt for romance.

Season three, which hit the streamer on Oct. 15, follows Joe (Penn Badgley) as he tries to have a fresh start in a Northern California suburb after a murderous run in Los Angeles alongside wife Love (Victoria Pedretti). And it's not just their infant son keeping the newlyweds occupied, as new neighbors, potential love interests and family members are now a part of their new suburban life.

So let's learn a little more about this impressive ensemble cast, which includes Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold and several others. Following a little digging, we've learned that the season three cast includes teen drama veterans, horror movie stars and big screen actors.