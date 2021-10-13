Kenyan Olympic Runner Agnes Tirop Dead at 25 Following Alleged Stabbing

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop has died at the age of 25.

According to Athletics Kenya, which is the governing body for the sport of track and field athletics in Kenya, the Olympian was found dead in her home in Iten this week.

"She was allegedly stabbed by her husband," AK shared in a press release shared through Twitter on Wednesday, Oct. 13. "We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise. Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track."

At the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo this past summer, Tirop represented Kenya in the 5,000-meter race where she finished fourth.

But just last month, she broke the women-only record in the women's 10-kilometer at the Road to Records Race in Germany. And last week, she finished second at the Valencia Half Marathon in Spain.