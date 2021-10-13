Kenyan Olympic Runner Agnes Tirop Dead at 25 Following Alleged Stabbing

Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop has died at the age of 25.
According to Athletics Kenya, which is the governing body for the sport of track and field athletics in Kenya, the Olympian was found dead in her home in Iten this week.
"She was allegedly stabbed by her husband," AK shared in a press release shared through Twitter on Wednesday, Oct. 13. "We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise. Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track."
At the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo this past summer, Tirop represented Kenya in the 5,000-meter race where she finished fourth.
But just last month, she broke the women-only record in the women's 10-kilometer at the Road to Records Race in Germany. And last week, she finished second at the Valencia Half Marathon in Spain.
After Agnes' death was confirmed, Kenyan President Uhura Kenyatta paid tribute to the athlete saying in a statement obtained by CNN: "It is unsettling, utterly unfortunate and very sad that we've lost a young and promising athlete, who, at a young age of 25 years, she had brought our country so much glory through her exploits on the global athletics stage including in this year's 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she was part of the Kenyan team in Japan."
According to The Guardian, who cited the head of police for Iten, Tirop's husband is a suspect after going missing.
"Her husband is still at large, and preliminary investigations tell us her husband is a suspect because he cannot be found," officer Tom Makori told The Guardian. "Police are trying to find her husband so he can explain what happened to Tirop."
E! News has reached out to authorities for comment. As the investigation begins as to what happened to Tirop, friends continue to post tributes on social media.
"We will never again see that majestic running style," agent Michel Boeting shared on Twitter. "We will never again see you raising your arms in celebration. But the worst is we will never see your beautiful smile again. You were Royal. It was a pleasure knowing you. #AgnesTirop #RIP."