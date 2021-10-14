Howie Mandel Speaks Out After Suffering Apparent Medical Incident at Starbucks

Watch : Howie Mandel Sounds Off on Grace VanderWaal

Howie Mandel is addressing fans after suffering a medical incident following his morning coffee run.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, the star took to Twitter to update his supporters on his health. According to TMZ, the America's Got Talent judge was rushed to a local hospital earlier that day after a scary visit to the Starbucks in Woodland Hills, Calif.

"I am home and doing better," Howie wrote. "I was (dehydrated or had low blood sugar). I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!"

Photos obtained by TMZ show the 65-year-old comedian receiving care from the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

The outlet reported that Howie was with his wife and friends getting a drink when he suddenly passed out and fell over. Based on photos, he was able to sit up by the time first responders arrived to access his health. E! News has reached out to Howie's team for comment and has not heard back.

Earlier this week, Howie posted a TikTok from an undisclosed hospital where he had undergone a colonoscopy and endoscopy. The comedian appeared to be in good spirits as he captioned the post "#Hospital #recovery" and shared a story about his experience.