Mystery Solved: This Is the Ultimate Murder, She Wrote Gift Guide

Murder She Wrote is an iconic show that will just never get old. The best way to enjoy it is just to re-watch those classic episodes. However, that's not the only way to showcase your fandom. We found so many cute bags, shirts, mugs, jewelry, and more items to pay homage to our favorite fictional mystery novelist from Cabot Cove, Maine. Keep on scrolling to see some of our favorite finds inspired by Angela Lansbury's onscreen counterpart Jessica Fletcher.
Murder She Tote Bag
This bag is adorable and it's just the ultimate play on words. Plus, who couldn't use an extra tote bag? This is functional and a great conversation starter.
Murder, She Wrote Blanket /Sherpa Blanket
Get cozy for your next Murder, She Wrote marathon session with this super soft blanket. It's made of polar fleece that's machine washable, and it features everyone's favorite Maine-based detective on the front.
Christmas She Wrote Funny T Shirt
Yes, there's even Christmas-themed Murder, She Wrote merch. This shirt is perfect for your next holiday, bar crawl, or even for just hanging out with the family.
Jessica Fletcher Magnets
Now you can have Jessica Fletcher solving crimes in your fridge, or wherever you place your magnets. This set comes with two magnets, one with Jessica's face and the other with her hand holding a magnifying glass, so you can even position her in different sleuthing positions.
Murder, She Wrote Socks
These socks with Jessica Fletcher holding a magnifying glass are just too cute to pass up.
What Would Jessica Do Enamel Pin
What enamel pin collection would be complete without this "What Would Jessica Do?" pin? It's about the size of a quarter and the perfect addition to any lapel.
Angela Lansbury - Mug 11oz
Class up your mug game with this blue and white painted mug. With Jessica Fletcher's inquisitive face on the front, it's perfect for drinking (or spilling) the tea.
MURDER SHE WROTE inspired Hill House inspired keytag
You'll always have the key to Jessica Fletcher's heart with this iconic Murder, She Wrote-inspired key chain. There's a design on the back and the front, and a great piece for any fan's collection.
Murder, She Wrote - Typewriter Print
This Murder, She Wrote-inspired print features a mid-century modern design and includes classic Jessica quotes on the bottom. And, just as Jessica suspected, it goes with all kinds of decor.
Murder, She Wrote Hardcover Journal
This just what you need to take notes in class, at work, or just for your everyday reminders.
PopArt Jessica Fletcher iPhone Case
An Andy Warhol/Jessica Fletcher hybrid was not a combination we were expecting, but we are so here for this phone case.
Murder She Wrote Wrapping Paper
There is no better way to present your Murder, She Wrote-themed gift than with this wrapping paper. Why not just go all out with your fandom?
I'd Rather Be Watching Murder, She Wrote Shirt
Same, though. This shirt says it all, doesn't it?
Jessica Fletcher Murder She Wrote inspired Card
This card is perfect for "thank you" messages or even a "just because" note.
YUNZII ACTTO B303 Wireless Typewriter Keyboard
Recreate the opening of Murder, She Wrote with this Bluetooth-enabled typewriter keyboard. It gives you that satisfying click clack of the keys and a cool retro feel. There's an integrated holder for your tablet or phone and batteries are included.
Watch Murder, She Wrote on Peacock (E! and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family).
—Originally published October 13, 2021, at 5:45 p.m.