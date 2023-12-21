Mystery Solved: This Is the Ultimate Murder, She Wrote Gift Guide

We found Jessica Fletcher-inspired apparel, mugs, bags, and more for the show's biggest fans.

By Marenah Dobin, Megan Gray Dec 21, 2023 11:00 PMTags
Murder She Wrote is an iconic show that will just never get old. The best way to enjoy it is just to re-watch those classic episodes. However, that's not the only way to showcase your fandom. We found so many cute bags, shirts, mugs, jewelry, and more items to pay homage to our favorite fictional mystery novelist from Cabot Cove, Maine. Keep on scrolling to see some of our favorite finds inspired by Angela Lansbury's onscreen counterpart Jessica Fletcher. 

Murder She Tote Bag

This bag is adorable and it's just the ultimate play on words. Plus, who couldn't use an extra tote bag? This is functional and a great conversation starter.

$17.91
Etsy

Murder, She Wrote Blanket /Sherpa Blanket

Get cozy for your next Murder, She Wrote marathon session with this super soft blanket. It's made of polar fleece that's machine washable, and it features everyone's favorite Maine-based detective on the front.

$41.50
$35.27
Etsy

Christmas She Wrote Funny T Shirt

Yes, there's even Christmas-themed Murder, She Wrote merch. This shirt is perfect for your next holiday, bar crawl, or even for just hanging out with the family. 

$24.71
$19.77
Etsy

Jessica Fletcher Magnets

Now you can have Jessica Fletcher solving crimes in your fridge, or wherever you place your magnets. This set comes with two magnets, one with Jessica's face and the other with her hand holding a magnifying glass, so you can even position her in different sleuthing positions.

$9.50
Etsy

Murder, She Wrote Socks

These socks with Jessica Fletcher holding a magnifying glass are just too cute to pass up.

$16.83
Redbubble

What Would Jessica Do Enamel Pin

What enamel pin collection would be complete without this "What Would Jessica Do?" pin? It's about the size of a quarter and the perfect addition to any lapel.

$10
Etsy

Angela Lansbury - Mug 11oz

Class up your mug game with this blue and white painted mug. With Jessica Fletcher's inquisitive face on the front, it's perfect for drinking (or spilling) the tea.

$14.50
Etsy
MURDER SHE WROTE inspired Hill House inspired keytag

You'll always have the key to Jessica Fletcher's heart with this iconic Murder, She Wrote-inspired key chain. There's a design on the back and the front, and a great piece for any fan's collection.

$9.99
$7.49
Etsy

Murder, She Wrote - Typewriter Print

This Murder, She Wrote-inspired print features a mid-century modern design and includes classic Jessica quotes on the bottom. And, just as Jessica suspected, it goes with all kinds of decor.

$25.99
Etsy

Murder, She Wrote Hardcover Journal

This just what you need to take notes in class, at work, or just for your everyday reminders.

$22.91
Redbubble

PopArt Jessica Fletcher iPhone Case

An Andy Warhol/Jessica Fletcher hybrid was not a combination we were expecting, but we are so here for this phone case.

$23.80
Redbubble

Murder She Wrote Wrapping Paper

There is no better way to present your Murder, She Wrote-themed gift than with this wrapping paper. Why not just go all out with your fandom?

$4.91
Etsy

I'd Rather Be Watching Murder, She Wrote Shirt

Same, though. This shirt says it all, doesn't it?

$22
Etsy

Jessica Fletcher Murder She Wrote inspired Card

This card is perfect for "thank you" messages or even a "just because" note. 

$5
Etsy

YUNZII ACTTO B303 Wireless Typewriter Keyboard

Recreate the opening of Murder, She Wrote with this Bluetooth-enabled typewriter keyboard. It gives you that satisfying click clack of the keys and a cool retro feel. There's an integrated holder for your tablet or phone and batteries are included.

$53.99
Amazon

