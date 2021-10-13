People's Choice Awards

Mystery Solved: This Is the Ultimate Murder, She Wrote Gift Guide

We found Jessica Fletcher-inspired apparel, mugs, bags, and more for the show's biggest fans.

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too.

Murder She Wrote is an iconic show that will just never get old. The best way to enjoy it is just to re-watch those classic episodes. However, that's not the only way to showcase your fandom. We found so many cute bags, shirts, mugs, jewelry, and more items to pay homage to our favorite fictional mystery novelist from Cabot Cove, Maine. Keep on scrolling to see some of our favorite finds inspired by Angela Lansbury's onscreen counterpart Jessica Fletcher. 

read
Picture It: The Best Golden Girls Merch for You and Your Besties

Murder She Tote Bag

This bag is adorable and it's just the ultimate play on words. Plus, who couldn't use an extra tote bag? This is functional and a great conversation starter.

$18
Etsy

Murder, She Wrote Blanket /Sherpa Blanket

Get cozy for your next Murder, She Wrote marathon session with this super soft blanket. It has photos and quotes from the series on one side and plush sherpa on the other.

$22
$20
Etsy

Jessica Fletcher Canvas Pouch

This Jessica Fletcher-adorned canvas pouch is perfect for makeup, pens, your phone, and other small essentials. 

$18
Etsy

Murder, She Wrote Mystery Charm Bracelet

This bracelet is a fashionable tribute to your favorite fictional mystery novelist. The charms include a picture of Jessica along with photos of Sheriff Tupper and Seth Hazlitt, a chalk outline, a Murder, She Wrote book, handcuffs, Jessica's signature trench coat, a magnifying glass, and Jessica's typewriter. It's available in purple, red, and green.

$55
Red Bracelet
$55
Purple Bracelet
$55
Green Bracelet

Christmas She Wrote Funny T Shirt

Yes, there's even Christmas-themed Murder, She Wrote merch. This shirt is perfect for your next holiday, bar crawl, or even for just hanging out with the family. 

$12
$10
Etsy

Murder, She Wrote Socks

These socks with Jessica Fletcher holding a magnifying glass are just too cute to pass up.

$17
Redbubble

Murder, She Wrote Hardcover Journal

This just what you need to take notes in class, at work, or just for your everyday reminders.

$21
Redbubble

PopArt Jessica Fletcher iPhone Case

An Andy Warhol/Jessica Fletcher hybrid was not a combination we were expecting, but we are so here for this phone case.

$21
Redbubble

Murder She Wrote Wrapping Paper

There is no better way to present your Murder, She Wrote-themed gift than with this wrapping paper. Why not just go all out with your fandom?

$5
Etsy

I'd Rather Be Watching Murder, She Wrote Shirt

Same, though. This shirt says it all, doesn't it?

$22
$20
Etsy

If you're looking for more great TV gift guides, check out our picks that are perfect for Below Deck fans.

