How Tyler Posey's Transition to Music Is Helping Him Open Up About His Past Addiction

Watch : Tyler Posey's PROUD Mexican-American Roots: Ones to Watch

Tyler Posey is about to be everywhere.

The 29-year-old actor most known for his role on MTV's Teen Wolf—which Paramount+ recently announced is getting the movie treatment—is trying his hand at writing and directing, continuing to act in both TV shows and films, leading the voice cast of Netflix's Fast & Furious Spy Racers and just released his debut EP.

He's undoubtedly busy, but as Posey explained during E!'s Ones to Watch series in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, his goal is simple: "I'm just going to keep doing what I love, which is being creative in any way possible, and try to somehow help make the world a safer place."

Lately, Posey's channeled most of his creativity into his music—something that he's wanted to venture into for a long time.

"The transition into music was always on my mind," he exclusively shared. "I was always doing both. It just wasn't advertised that much."