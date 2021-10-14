Watch Christian Siriano Storm Out of the Project Runway Workroom Over a "Rude" Contestant

Watch : "Project Runway's" Nina Garcia PREDICTED Elaine Welteroth's Pregnancy

This catwalk is getting catty.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's Project Runway season 19 premiere, airing Thursday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m., mentor Christian Siriano goes toe-to-toe with contestant Bones during a team challenge.

"I'm here to help you," Christian stresses as Bones declines any feedback. "I would love to give you opinions but if you don't need them, there's no problem."

Bones responds, "But we're a team right now. We have to all decide on how we feel."

And his teammate, fellow designer Prajjé feels that Bones shouldn't be speaking for the group. "Bones is extremely rude," Prajjé says in a confessional, "and definitely out of line."

Back in the workroom, Christian counters Bones' points. "I mean, I don't need to be here because there's issues with every single one of these looks," the A-list designer claps back. "So you guys first should work on that before you even not want opinions, because that's insane."