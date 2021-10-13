People's Choice Awards

Amal Clooney’s Yellow-Plaid Look Is Serving Major Jackie Kennedy Vibes

From the red carpet to Washington, D.C., Amal Clooney proves her fashion sense is pure glamour and polish, just like one of the most iconic first ladies in history. See how she does chic outerwear.

On her resume, it says Amal Clooney, but in her closet, it reads Jackie Kennedy

While the red carpet is not her typical workplace—Amal is an acclaimed human rights attorney, after all—it's rare for George Clooney's other half to get it wrong in the fashion department. From the glamorous gowns she sports to accompany her Oscar-winning husband at events to the power suits she's spotted in on the way to work, the 43-year-old mom of two has emerged as an unexpected style star during her recent years in the Hollywood spotlight. 

Even sans couture, Amal's outfits scream effortless elegance and polish. The latest example? The yellow plaid coat she sported while out for a meeting in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 12. 

The star's look—which also featured an off-white shift dress, nude heels and a Roger Vivier Pilgrim de Jour bag—was a classically streamlined silhouette with a pop of color that drew comparisons to Jackie Kennedy's signature aesthetic. 

Amal Clooney's Guide to Red Carpet Fashion

After some time away from the red carpet amid the coronavirus pandemic, Amal has been stepping back in front of the cameras with George in honor of his upcoming directorial project, The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck. Just days ago on Oct. 10, she turned heads in a 16ARLINGTON sequin gown that she accessorized with a feather boa for ultimate glamour. 

It was just the latest entry into her wardrobe of stunning outfits that make up her impressive and evolving fashion history. For more of her best looks, just keep scrolling!

TheImageDirect.com
Not-So-Mellow in Yellow

The star did not go unnoticed as she stepped out in Washington, D.C. in a chic plaid coat.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Hollywood Glamour

Amal's sequin red carpet look was the epitome of old Hollywood glamour, down to the ultra-fabulous feather boa. 

Chris Jackson/PA Wire
Power Couple

The pair looked elegant and classy in black and white for a charity dinner at Buckingham Palace.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
Midnight Blue

Amal stepped out onto the red carpet stunning as ever in this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit.

Jawad Elatab / SplashNews.com
Navy & Cream

Amal Clooney grabbed onto her husband George Clooney leaving the United Nations Correspondence Association dinner in NYC in 2018 and she was dressed to kill.

Edward Opi / SplashNews.com
Red Hot Lady

The 41-year-old human rights lawyer looked fierce as she stepped out in a sophisticated red look in September 2018.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Turner
Pretty in Pink

The happy couple stepped out in Hollywood in June 2018 but all eyes were on Amal as she showed off her fit figure in a modern and chic pink glitzy number.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
Velvet Beauty

'Ello love! Amal donned a gorgeous wine-colored velvet dress while attending the WAAAUB UK Chapter Gala Dinner in London in the summer.

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Royal Couple

Amal and George turned heads as they arrived at Windsor Castle to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get married in May 2018. The actor looked dapper, but his wife stole the show in that yellow, elegant frock and matching fascinator. 

REX/Shutterstock
Rosey Red Carpet

The Lebanese-British barrister struck a pose as she attended the 2018 Met Gala in a gorgeous and over-the-top rose-covered pant and dress combo by Richard Quinn.

Splash News
Delicate Cream

The fashionista looks sweet in a matching cream outfit while walking on the streets in NYC.

Splash News
City Girl

Amal was dressed to impress as she headed out of her NYC home in plaid trousers, a black blouse and chic black trench coat.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Business Flare

Amal shows she's all business in this black ensemble. The flared pants give the all black outfit a retro touch.

Jackson Lee / Splash News
Classic Tweed

Mrs. Clooney channels her inner Jackie O in this cream-colored tweed suit with matching heels and purse. 

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Farfetch
Disco Darling

Glittering and gorgeous in dance-floor-worthy vintage Versace.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Lovely in Lavender

The lawyer lights up Venice Film Festival in this captivating Atelier Versace gown.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Business Belle

The human rights barrister is ready to battle in this pillar-box red ensemble.

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
True Blue

Amal stuns in a sapphire Missoni gown at the 2017 Venice Film Festival.

Photopix/GC Images
Polka Dots

Amal wears a black polka dot Ermanno Scervino fall/winter 2017-2018 bustier dress in Venice.

TheImageDirect.com
Put a Ribbon on it!

The lawyer knows how to keep it classy with a red necktie while in NYC for the United Nations - fashionable and saving the world, what else?

James Devaney/GC Images
Modern Muse

Amal means business and is ready to take over the city in her Altuzarra perfect Fall outfit.

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Style

Amal looked regal in a black, sparkling gown at the premiere of George Clooney's film Hail, Caesar! at the 2016 Berlin International Film Festival.

Xposure / AKM-GSI
Legs for Days

Mrs. Clooney put her legs on full display in this sexy mini and Paul Andrew fringed stiletto boots while out and about in London.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Blushing Beauty

Amal looks effortlessly glamorous as she gets cozy with her husband George Clooney at the premiere of Our Brand is Crisis.

SAV/GC Images
Ombre Chic

Enjoying the night out, Mrs. Clooney layered up in a bright green Burberry Psorsum trench coat paired with a gray turtle neck sweater.

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images
Business as Usual

The bombshell barrister is a class act in a tailored Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Splash News
Class Act

Mrs. Clooney keeps it simple in a red collared Dolce & Gabbana frock with buttoned detail and an on-trend tweed fabric. 

BlayzenPhotos/Splash News
A Night Out

The lawyer attends the New York Film Festival working a bright green pleated Versace dress paired it with matching Jimmy Choo heels.

AKM-GSI
Stripes on Stripes

When is Amal not perfectly styled? Never! This time, Mrs. Clooney sported a slinky striped halter dress with a bright red lip. 

STR/AFP/Getty Images
Street Style Smarts

She works a smart-chic Dolce & Gabbana frock in a deep red tone. 

